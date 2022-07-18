Sheriff’s Report: Texas pair arrested for suspected drugs on Interstate 80

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a request from Wasatch County authorities on Sunday to locate a reckless driver.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation, deputies discovered the license plates did not match the vehicle carrying them. Neither the driver nor passenger had a valid driver license and the car was impounded.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Methamphetamine, marijuana and an open container of alcohol were located in the vehicle by deputies during an inventory. Both occupants, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Texas, were arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, July 11 and Sunday, July 17, including suspected drugs, theft and wildlife sightings.

Sunday, July 17

Summit County Search and Rescue was notified of an overdue party of hikers who left from Duchesne County. Duchesne County officials dispatched their own search and rescue resources and requested two trailheads in Summit County be checked. The vehicle was located at the Highline Trailhead. Duchesne County was notified and requested no further assistance.

Saturday, July 16

Deputies observed a vehicle crossing over the centerline on westbound I-80 three times and initiated a traffic stop. The odor of raw marijuana was detected while deputies spoke with the driver, which led to a search of the vehicle. User amounts of raw marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered. The driver, a 31-year-old Salt Lake City man, was arrested. A cat inside the vehicle was picked up by Summit County Animal Control.

Search and Rescue responded near mile marker 47 on the Mirror Lake Highway for a lost 18-year-old hiker. He was located shortly afterward in good health.

Four men were seen in a vehicle and attempted to hide in Bear Hollow. A juvenile boy was located in the vehicle. He admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night. He was referred to juvenile court on a consumption by a minor count. Deputies were unable to locate the other three individuals.

Friday, July 15

Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist with medical aid in Tollgate. They were canceled before arriving as the patient was reached by ambulance.

Thursday, July 14

A delayed theft was reported in Jeremy Ranch. Deputies received a report that five driveway curb ramps were taken. The total value of the “gutter ramps” was reported to be around $500. The brand name of the ramps is printed on them, but there are no other identifiers. There are no known suspects.

A past theft in Canyons Village was reported at the Sheriff’s Office. The individual said their bicycle was taken, but he didn’t have any photos of the bike or a serial number. He said the bike is black with thin red lines on the side. The incident occurred around four months ago. The complainant said he needed to file a report for insurance purposes. Deputies provided him with a case number.

A deputy responded to a suspicious report in Kamas. The air of multiple tires was let out sometime during the night by placing pebbles in the air stem caps. The vehicles were not damaged and nothing was taken. A similar case was reported in Samak.

Two horses were found wandering down a road in Hoytsville. A property owner contained the horses until the owner could be contacted to retrieve them.

Wednesday, July 13

A bear was reported at a residence in Canyons Village. Deputies observed the bear in a tree. A message was left for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources by Summit County Dispatch.

Tuesday, July 12

A vehicle was stopped around 11:50 p.m. on S.R. 224 near Meadows Drive for a license plate violation. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle after making contact with the driver. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of marijuana in the vehicle and inside a passenger’s bag. Both the driver and passenger were cited for possession of marijuana.

Monday, July 11

A complainant reported they left their kayak on the side of Interstate 84 near the exit 112 parking lot and someone stole it. Deputies are unaware of any witnesses. The complainant identified a man that posted on Facebook about stealing kayaks in the area where the woman’s was taken. Deputies planned to follow up.

Deputies were dispatched to a theft that occurred in June. The complainant reported two pairs of skis and a mountain bike were stolen from her garage around June 17. There is no suspect information at this time.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling 83 mph on westbound I-80, where the speed limit is 65 mph. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle. Deputies discovered 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside an eyeglass case under the driver’s seat. The driver, a 46-year-old Kearns man, claimed the suspected drugs. He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

A trailer stolen in Summit County was located in Ogden.