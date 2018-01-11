Sheriff’s Report: Three cases involving posession of marijuana investigated

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Sunday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 6, including three cases involving possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Saturday, Jan. 6

While patrolling the Kimball Junction area, deputies noticed a vehicle with two people inside parked at a trailhead lot. After talking with the occupants and smelling what appeared to be marijuana, the driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle. Deputies found a container with a drug presumed to be marijuana in it. The driver and passenger were cited for possession of paraphernalia and released.

Friday, Jan. 5

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for a traffic violation and discovered the driver had several outstanding warrants. He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 after witnessing it drifting between lanes. The driver was unable to tell deputies where she was or where she was going. She was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Thursday, Jan. 4

The Evanston Police Department received a tip that led to the discovery of a trailer on a road near the Utah and Wyoming border. The trailer was reported stolen in early December.

The Summit County Recorder's Office reported that a deed had been sent to its office to be recorded in July. The deed was not recorded because it was a photo copy. An investigation was underway.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

While on patrol in a Basin neighborhood, deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a park. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

A construction site in the Basin was burglarized for a second time. A welder, welding leads and a welding helmet were among the items taken.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

A man reported his vehicle was burglarized while he was hiking in the Basin. A generator worth about $700 was taken.

Monday, Jan. 1

Deputies approached the occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of a trailhead in a Basin neighborhood and detected a strong odor of marijuana. The occupants, later identified as juveniles, admitted to having drugs in the vehicle. Deputies found 80 grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia. They were released to their parents and referred to Juvenile Court.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a North Summit home after the man reported the woman had slapped him. The woman was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Sunday, Dec. 31

A woman filed a report complaining that her in-laws would not release her child to her. Once the child was returned, deputies discovered the woman and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute. No citations were issued as a result of the dispute. The case was forwarded to the county attorney's office for additional screening.

A vehicle traveling southbound on a South Summit road left the road and collided with a power pole. The driver was transported in a medical helicopter to a hospital in the Salt Lake area. The extent of the injuries the driver suffered were unclear.