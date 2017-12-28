Sheriff’s Report: Three cases of domestic violence investigated

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Dec. 18, and Monday, Dec. 25, including three separate incidents of domestic violence.

Monday, Dec. 25

No significant incidents were reported.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a North Summit home. The woman was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault.

The manager of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after discovering a juvenile had taken more than $150 worth of items without paying. The girl was released to her mother and given a juvenile referral.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight at a home in the Snyderville Basin and arrested a woman under suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Dispatch received a report of a man sleeping in his vehicle while it was idling. When deputies arrived, they found marijuana in the vehicle and arrested the driver under suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Friday, Dec. 22

A man was arrested under suspicion of assault, criminal mischief, violating an interlock device restriction and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child in a Basin neighborhood.

A man staying at a hotel in the Basin reported two credit cards were taken from his hotel room. One of the cards was used to make several purchases in the Tanger Outlets and Walmart. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for expired registration and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car. The passenger was released, but the driver was arrested under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and expired registration.

Employees at a hotel in the Kimball Junction area contacted deputies after a guest refused to leave. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

A man claimed he was hired to purchase iTunes gift cards and received payment for the cards in his bank account. But, after buying the cards and sending pictures to his employer, the money was transferred back out of his account. The case was closed due to a lack of evidence.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Two men stole a Trek Mountain Bike from a business in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation was underway.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

An accident was reported at an intersection in the Kimball Junction area. Both drivers were released by medical personnel. A citation was issued to one of the drivers for following too close.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 for improper registration and not having insurance. The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of violating a protective order, operating a vehicle without insurance and having an expired driver's license.

When an open window was discovered at maintenance shed for a golf course in the Basin, a laptop and about 90 keys for nearby condominiums were missing.

While deputies were patrolling the Kimball Junction area, they noticed a vehicle that was listed as stolen. When the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a business, the driver was detained while the owner was contacted. They discovered the problem was civil and the car was no longer listed as stolen. The driver was released.

Monday, Dec 18

No significant incidents were reported.