Sheriff’s report: Three vehicles burglarized in separate incidents

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, May 7, and Sunday, May 13, including three separate vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, May 13

When a woman who lives in the Kimball Junction area went to leave her home she noticed her car, which contained her wallet, was missing. Her credit cards were used at a business in Salt Lake City and law enforcement later found the vehicle in the parking lot of the business. An investigation was underway.

Saturday, May 12

When deputies approached a vehicle parked behind the Tanger Outlets, they detected the smell of marijuana and found drug paraphernalia. The passenger was cited and released on drug-related charges.

Friday, May 11

Dispatch received a report of a man acting suspiciously while walking along a North Summit Road. When deputies arrived, they located the man and arrested him under suspicion of criminal mischief, intoxication and minor in consumption.

Thursday, May 10

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after they detained a woman for shoplifting. She had reportedly taken more than $61 worth of merchandise. She was issued a citation and released.

When deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the Kimball Junction area, they found forged checks and stolen credit cards, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia. One of the two men inside the home was booked on numerous felony charges. The other man was released with a citation.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after noticing a man and a woman leaving the store with several items without paying for them. Deputies were unable to locate the pair. An investigation was underway.

Wednesday, May 9

A man reported a large amount of cash was taken from his home in the Snyderville Basin. A computer monitor was moved, but, ultimately, left near the back door.

Tuesday, May 8

Several power tools were taken from a house that is under construction in the Basin. An investigation was underway.

Monday, May 7

A mountain bike was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the Basin.

While a man was camping with friends at a North Summit cabin, his rifle was taken out of his unlocked truck.

Dispatch received multiple reports of a couple yelling in an apartment in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies arrived, they could not immediately locate the man or woman. But, the woman later returned to the apartment and she was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

A wallet containing credit cards, a driver's license and cash was taken from a car while it was parked on a road in the Basin. The credit cards were used in the Salt Lake Valley. An investigation was underway.