Sheriff’s Report: Three vehicles burglarized

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 28, including three vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, Jan. 28

When a woman who parked her vehicle in the Kimball Junction area returned to her car, she found her front passenger side window shattered. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

A vehicle was stopped on a road in the Snyderville Basin for a headlight violation. Deputies discovered the passenger had an outstanding warrant and he was arrested. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a headlight violation.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Deputies stopped a vehicle after it ran a red light in the Kimball Junction area, and the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A Basin man contacted dispatch after he noticed several fraudulent transactions on his bank statement totaling about $10,000. Several fraudulent checks were cashed using an address in Roanoke, Virginia. An investigation is ongoing.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in South Summit for a registration violation and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant.

While investigating an accident in the Kimball Junction area, deputies arrested a man for an outstanding $10,000 cash warrant.

Friday, Jan. 26

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on a Basin road. The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Summit County's Search and Rescue responded to a report of an injured snowmobiler in the Thousand Peaks area in South Summit.

Thursday, Jan. 25

A woman and her son were driving on a North Summit road when their vehicle slid off the road and hit an electrical box and guardrail. No injuries were sustained, but the electrical box was damaged. Rocky Mountain Power was contacted and notified of the damage.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Dispatch received a report of a man banging on a guest's door and yelling in the hallway of a hotel in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies arrived, the suspect was found in a laundry room and arrested for an outstanding warrant. He was also cited for intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Fraudulent charges were made on a man's credit card in the Kimball Junction area. A receipt of the transaction led to video surveillance of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign in South Summit and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

A bag full of new clothes was stolen from a car while it was in the parking lot at a Basin trailhead. The victim heard her car alarm while she was walking her dog, and when she returned to her vehicle, the rear passenger window had been broken out.

A purse and wallet were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the Kimball Junction area. Several credit cards that were in the wallet were used in Summit County. An investigation is ongoing.