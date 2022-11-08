Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin.

A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.

A concrete truck was passing by when the man fell. He bounced off the outside of a back tire. The man was not run over, but he did receive some road rash, according to the report. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 6, including vehicle burglaries, assault and theft.

Sunday, Nov. 6

A Canyon Corners employee reported his vehicle was keyed during his shift the day before. He said he didn’t notice the damage because of the snowfall. Deputies planned to review video surveillance of the area.

A Pinebrook man reported he paid $847 through a money transfer app to an account. He said he received a phone call from someone claiming to be the Summit County sheriff alerting him that he missed jury duty. Deputies advised him the call was a scam. They have no suspect information.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-80 for a traffic violation. A narcotics K9 indicated drugs may be present in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a bag of methamphetamine in a backpack. A 43-year-old Vernal man was arrested.

Saturday, Nov. 5

An abandoned vehicle was reported in Rockport. The complainant said a white Nissan Rogue had been parked on the road since Wednesday. The vehicle matched the description of one stolen earlier in the week. Deputies confirmed the car matched the one from Wednesday. Deputies asked people living in the area to forward any potential video surveillance.

Deputies responded to a theft at a Kimball Junction business. Asset protection workers had the suspect, a 21-year-old Park City woman, detained in the office. The business said the woman walked out of the store without paying for several items, which she later admitted to. The woman also admitted to drinking earlier in the afternoon. Deputies could also smell alcohol on her. She was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

A concerned citizen reported an intoxicated man was driving in Oakley. Deputies initiated a traffic stop once they located the suspect vehicle. They noticed obvious signs of impairment from the driver as well as the strong aroma of alcohol coming from inside the cabin. The driver participated in a standardized field sobriety test, however, he was unable to follow instructions and did not complete the test. The 30-year-old Kearns man was arrested. The vehicle and trailer were impounded.

Friday, Nov. 4

Deputies were dispatched to Quarry Mountain following reports of an assault. The suspect, a 37-year-old West Jordan man, was interviewed while another man was being treated by emergency medical personnel. Evidence obtained by deputies during an investigation indicated the West Jordan man assaulted a man and damaged the front passenger side of the man’s truck. The West Jordan man was taken into custody.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Deputies responded to a theft at a gas station on S.R. 224. Someone reported a padlock securing several full propane tanks had been cut. A total of five propane tanks were taken by unknown suspects. Video footage is being reviewed.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Deputies responded to a fraud report in Silver Creek. The complainant reported an item was sold to a customer, who used a stolen credit card. The business lost more than $7,500. Investigators planned to follow up.

A man in Promontory reported a Chevy van owned by a construction company was broken into and several tools were stolen. The passenger front window was broken. Deputies were waiting for descriptions of the tools that were taken. They plan to follow up when more information is available.

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle theft that occurred in Wanship sometime overnight. A man said his 2019 Nissan Rogue was taken from his driveway. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in the ignition. A wallet containing the man’s daughter’s driver’s license was in the vehicle. Deputies later learned more items from the man’s other vehicles were taken. There is no surveillance footage or witnesses.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Criminal mischief was reported near Quarry Mountain. A man reported the bathrooms near the gazebo were vandalized. Two windows were broken and there was damage to the toilet and walls. There are no suspects.

Deputies responded to an auto theft in Jeremy Ranch. The complainant said an orange-and-black compact excavator was stolen from a job site sometime between Friday night and Tuesday morning. There are no suspects.

A man reported two of his credit cards were fraudulently used at a gas station in Coalville. Video surveillance of the incident was reviewed and deputies discovered the vehicle used was stolen out of Orem City earlier in the day. Deputies later located the vehicle in a parking lot in Kimball Junction, unoccupied. Two suspects were detained inside a store and a third suspect fled on foot. Deputies set up a containment perimeter and located the suspect near the Outlets Park City. Two of the suspects, a 29-year-old Salt Lake City man and a 41-year-old Park City man, were then taken into custody for theft-related charges and drug-related charges. Another suspect, a 22-year-old Ogden man, was released to medical personnel due to an existing medical condition that could not be cared for at the jail. The Summit County Attorney’s Office will screen for charges.

Monday, Oct. 31

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Wanship. A man said someone broke into the back of his truck and stole fishing gear sometime between 5 p.m. on Sunday and 8:45 a.m. on Monday. There are no suspects.

A Silver Springs man reported his unlocked vehicle was entered. A utility knife and wallet were stolen. The man’s credit card was used at a restaurant in Salt Lake City early in the morning. The card had pending charges totaling $980.

Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Silver Springs. A woman said an unknown person entered her house through an unlocked side door near the garage. A purple mountain bike was stolen. A vehicle parked inside the garage appeared to be rummaged through, however, nothing was taken. Deputies said the case is likely connected to the above vehicle burglary.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on S.R. 224. They made contact with the driver, a 45-year-old South Jordan man, and noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The driver agreed to and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Deputies discovered the man had a suspended driver’s license and open containers in the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

A Summit Park man reported the rear license plate was stolen off his Dodge Ram pickup sometime within the past week. A different Utah license plate was attached to his truck when the theft occurred. The owner was unsure when and where the incident took place. Deputies attempted to contact the registrant of the license plate placed on the man’s truck.