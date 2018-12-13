Sheriff’s report: Two vehicles burglarized at popular trailhead in the Snyderville Basin

Two vehicles were burglarized while they were parked at the Highland Trailhead, a popular trail in the Snyderville Basin, on Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies were patrolling the area Saturday morning, they noticed the rear window of a vehicle was shattered, a Sheriff's Office report states. The driver returned about 10 minutes later and realized several bags containing their driver's license and credit cards were stolen. A credit card was used at Walmart later that afternoon to make more than $1,000 in purchases.

Another vehicle near the trailhead was also burglarized, with the front passenger window broken, the report states. A purse containing credit cards, cash and an iPhone was among the items taken. An investigation into both incidents was underway.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 9, including two separate single-vehicle accidents.

Sunday, Dec. 9

A vehicle was taken from a North Summit home sometime overnight. An investigation was underway to determine if the vehicle had been repossessed.

Saturday, Dec. 8

A woman's purse was taken from her unlocked vehicle while she was with her dogs at the Run-a-Muk dog park near Utah Olympic Park. An investigation was underway.

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin after dispatch received a report from a man alleging that he had been assaulted by his father. The case was sent to the county attorney's office to be screened after deputies received conflicting stories.

A set of keys and a pack of cigarettes were taken from a truck while it was parked in the driveway of a home in Peoa. The vehicle's tires were also slashed. An investigation was underway.

Friday, Dec. 7

An 18-year-old man from Coalville who worked at a business in the Basin was allegedly caught on video taking food, drinks and merchandise without paying for them over the last three months. He later admitted to the thefts after being shown the video. He was arrested under suspicion of theft.

Deputies performed eight traffic stops during the day, and responded to three reports of criminal mischief and four keep-the-peace incidents.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin. The woman told deputies that she and her boyfriend were intoxicated and began arguing when he pushed her down multiple times. He said she put him in a choke hold. Both parties had minor injuries, but deputies were unable to determine who the primary aggressor was. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

When deputies made contact with the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at Kimball Junction, they discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Wasatch County. He was arrested and transferred to a deputy with the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Dispatch received a report about an injury accident on Chalk Creek Road near Coalville. The driver apparently drove through two fences before ending up in a ravine. He was transferred to a hospital in the Salt Lake area after sustaining injuries to his face and back. An investigation was underway to determine if the driver's history of seizures contributed to the crash.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

A woman contacted dispatch because a man had been repeatedly attempting to contact her and following her to work. The man, from Kamas, was contacted and told not to try contacting the woman anymore.

When deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for speeding, they detected the smell of alcohol coming from the driver. He admitted to drinking a few beers and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was arrested under suspicion of speeding, driving with an expired registration and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, Dec. 3

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near Victory Ranch that resulted in the driver being transported to the Heber Valley Hospital. Deputies later discovered the driver had a revoked driver's license. He was arrested under suspicion of operating a vehicle without a license or registration and failure to install an interlock ignition device.