Sheriff’s report: Two vehicles burglarized at Run-a-Muk trailheard

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 13, including two vehicle burglaries at the popular Run-a-Muk trailhead near Utah Olympic Parkway.

Sunday, Jan. 13

When deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for speeding, they discovered the driver had never obtained a license. He was cited for driving without a license and his vehicle was impounded.

Saturday, Jan. 12

A vehicle was hit while it was parked on a road in Jeremy Ranch.

Two vehicles were burglarized while parked at the Run-a-Muk trailhead near the Utah Olympic Park. Purses were taken from both vehicles. An investigation was underway.

A woman contacted dispatch to report that her husband was intoxicated and had pushed her to the ground in front of their children at their home in Oakley. He was arrested under suspicion of assault, criminal mischief, intoxication and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Friday, Jan. 11

Dispatch received a report about an intoxicated woman at an apartment complex in Kimball Junction who could not find her keys. Deputies found her sitting on the ground outside of her door when they arrived. She seemed confused and was unable to stand or provide any names or phone numbers of people who could take care of her. She was arrested under suspicion of intoxication after medical personnel cleared her.

A man filed a report after someone hit his truck while he was in Home Depot, causing about $500 worth of damage. Thursday, Jan. 10

Deputies performed 19 traffic stops and responded to six parking problems and one non-injury accident.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Deputies encountered a vehicle stuck on a roundabout in Kimball Junction. The driver was asked to perform field sobriety tests and was then arrested under suspicion of a DUI, as well as improper lane use and stopping in an intersection.

A woman who lives in Summit Park contacted dispatch after her husband's card was fraudulently used at a nearby gas station for $10.55.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

The owner of a business in South Summit contacted dispatch after noticing a vehicle had hit the gate to his business, causing about $1,500 in damage.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived at a one-vehicle accident in Kimball Junction they found a man exiting the driver's seat. Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol and requested that he perform field sobriety tests, but he refused. He was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

An employee at a business in Kimball Junction had $100 stolen from her purse after she left it in a room marked "employees only." An investigation was underway.

Monday, Jan. 7

A deputy stopped a vehicle in Kimball Junction after a license plate check showed the driver had outstanding warrants. He was arrested for the outstanding warrants and under suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license and being an interlock-restricted driver.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin. The woman contacted dispatch after the couple had an argument that resulted in the man repeatedly hitting her in the head and back. He was arrested under suspicion of assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home, but found no evidence of a crime. No citations were issues or arrests made.