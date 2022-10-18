Sheriff’s Report: Unknown man enters Silver Creek home

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A Silver Creek homeowner reported an unknown suspect entered her home through the unlocked garage while she was out of town.

The woman reported the incident to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A surveillance camera inside the residence captured the suspect’s image and shows them fleeing in an unknown direction, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The person pictured in the image is described as a white man, approximately 5’11” and 170 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. They are suspected to be a teenager or someone in their early 20s.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 16, including reports of theft, vandalism and burglary.

Sunday, Oct. 16

A Pinebrook man reported the catalytic converter was removed from his parked car. The theft occurred approximately one month ago.

Deputies were dispatched to a theft in Jeremy Ranch. The complainant said she hid a pair of $17,000 diamond earrings in a specific spot inside her home. She reported the earrings were missing after a cleaning company provided services. She said there were several new employees she didn’t recognize. The woman is obtaining pictures of the property. The case was forwarded to investigators.

Saturday, Oct. 15

An unknown suspect broke two windows on a vehicle that was parked in the Snyderville Basin. The suspect also took a purse and wallet from inside the car. Deputies believe the same suspect entered an unlocked vehicle in the same area and stole a purse and wallet. They have no investigative leads to pursue.

Friday, Oct. 14

A Silver Creek woman reported a vehicle was driving around her property early in the morning. She discovered a portable air conditioner unit and two pairs of boots were stolen later in the day. The woman suspects the car was a black Suburban but had no other information.

An SUV in Coalville was observed operating with an expired registration and no insurance. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The front passenger claimed the marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which were located under the passenger seat. He was issued a citation. The driver was also cited for no insurance.

A non-injury accident was reported in Coalville. Both drivers had similar stories. A truck was following an off-highway vehicle down a dirt road when it suddenly stopped to look at deer and began backing up. The OHV collided with the front of the truck, causing major damage to the vehicle.

Thursday, Oct. 13

An SOS notification was activated on the backside of the Uintas. Search and Rescue was advised it may have been accidental, which it was.

A Jeremy Ranch resident reported that $920 in cash was stolen from his vehicle. He suspects the money was stolen by an employee and is working to obtain video surveillance of the incident. Deputies planned to follow up.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for expired registration in Silver Creek. They discovered the 55-year-old Sandy man had a suspended license and three active warrants. The man admitted to having a marijuana pipe in his pocket and gave it to deputies at the scene. They also discovered marijuana inside the vehicle while conducting an inventory search. The driver was arrested for several drug offenses and the outstanding warrants.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

A diamond ring valued around $9,000 was reported lost or stolen near Promontory. The homeowners suspect contractors working in the residence took it.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Deputies received a report that a man was unconscious and not breathing in the Lyman Lake area. Members of a hunting party reported a 63-year-old Weber County man went inside a trailer to lay down for a nap. When the others tried to wake the man, he was unresponsive. CPR was initiated, but stopped when the group felt the man was beyond help. The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Salt Lake County, which will determine the cause of death.

A witness reported two juveniles painting graffiti in Silver Creek. The witness obtained the plate number from the vehicle as the pair fled, which deputies used to locate them. The 16-year-old boy and girl, both from the Park City area, were given a Juvenile Court referral.

Fraud was reported in Silver Creek. The complainant said his company wired more than $186,000 to a client for reimbursement, however, the client never received the money. Deputies obtained limited information about the transaction and forwarded the case to investigators for follow-up.

An unknown suspect damaged a large, $1,200 sign that advertised new development in the Kamas Valley. The complainant said the suspect would have had to have used a vehicle to push the sign or a chain to pull it down based on the size of the posts. No suspect information is available.

Monday, Oct. 10

Search and Rescue was dispatched in the morning to provide medical aid. They were also dispatched in the afternoon to help a hiker with a broken ankle.

A man reported his vehicle was burglarized in Rockport overnight. Several items were taken. There is no suspect information. The case was forwarded to investigators.

A Pinebrook man reported a camo Browning game camera on a custom-painted tripod was taken from his yard over the weekend. There is no evidence or suspect information.

Fraud was reported in Francis. The complainant purchased concert tickets online and tried to transfer them to a friend over the internet. She had trouble and searched for a phone number to call for assistance. She was instructed to send money to help with the transfer and provided several gift cards totaling $1,300.