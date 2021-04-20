Sheriff’s report: Week of April 18

The Summit County Sheriff's report



According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to the following calls between Monday, April 12, and Sunday, April 18.

Saturday, April 17

Deputies responded to Francis for a report of a family fight. Deputies indicated the family’s adult daughter had a drinking problem and was arguing with family members. The daughter indicated she wanted to leave the residence for the evening and deputies indicated they did not take further action.

Deputies arrested a person for having an outstanding warrant.

Wednesday, April 14

Deputies responded to dozens of weather-related traffic issues, along with assisting UHP with slide-offs and accidents.