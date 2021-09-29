Sheriff’s report: Woman aims shotgun at man, sending him running to neighbor’s to call 911

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Oakley woman Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault after she pointed a loaded shotgun at a 36-year-old Oakley man inside their home, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies indicated the woman and man were fighting about separating and living arrangements. In the course of the argument, the woman threw a glass lantern at the man and, while he was cleaning it up, the woman went upstairs and made comments about burning down the house while he was inside.

The man heard what sounded like the woman rustling with shotgun shells and he distanced himself from the stairs as she came down, according to the report. He saw she was holding a shotgun when she came downstairs and then watched as she opened the weapon and loaded two 20-gauge shells into it before pointing the gun at him, according to the report.

The man fled to a neighbor’s house and called 911. Deputies indicated the woman was arrested without incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 26, including a hunter shooting into the ground during an argument over an elk with a fellow hunter and a man living in a house in Thaynes Canyon that was set to be demolished.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Deputies pulled over a driver on Interstate 84 who was traveling 92 mph in a 70 mph zone. Deputies cited the 24-year-old Texas man for possession of marijuana after smelling the drug and then searching the vehicle. The driver was released.

Deputies received a report of multiple people trespassing on land near Bitner Ranch Road and taking photographs of elk in the area. Deputies told the people they were on private property and they left without issue.

Deputies responded to Coalville for a report of domestic violence. The two people involved gave conflicting stories and deputies did not determine the primary aggressor. The incident occurred in the presence of the couple’s 8-year-old son and deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Deputies were told of a driver brandishing a gun during a road-rage incident on Kilby Road. Deputies found the 21-year-old man and searched the vehicle, finding that he did not have a gun and had been holding a phone in his hand.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Deputies worked a little league football game in Oakley.

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were notified of a man possibly having a medical issue near Norway Flats in the Soapstone area. They found the man in good condition.

Search and Rescue crews and the Mounted Patrol were called out for a report of a missing woman who became separated from her husband while hiking in the Cuberant Lake area. A passerby located the woman in good health a short time after the call.

Search and Rescue crews and a helicopter crew responded to the Kings Peak area for a report of a hiker who did not return when scheduled. They found the man hiking out of the area in good health and escorted him back to the trailhead.

Friday, Sept. 24

Law enforcement officers recovered a vehicle in Cottonwood Heights that had been stolen Monday from a parking lot in the Canyons Village base area. The vehicle was abandoned. Officers had the vehicle towed and listed the missing license plates on a national database of stolen goods. Deputies indicated they notified the owner and that they did not have a suspect.

Deputies were called to a Canyons Village hotel for a report of a 40-year-old man who had died. The man’s mother called and said she found him unresponsive in their hotel room. The man was in apparent good health and did not have known medical conditions. Deputies indicated the death did not appear suspicious, that the case was still active and that they would forward it to the Investigations Division.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driving on Interstate 80 between Kimball Junction and U.S. 40 for having registration that expired in April. They impounded the vehicle and cited the driver.

A vehicle stolen in Summit County was recovered in Salt Lake City. Deputies indicated they contacted the owner and did not have information about a suspect.

Deputies received a report of a man staying illegally in a home in the Thaynes Canyon area that was set to be demolished. A contractor discovered the man and the property owner requested the man be removed from the home but not be cited or charged. Deputies indicated the man left the property.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Coalville that appeared to match the description of a vehicle owned by someone who had outstanding warrants. Deputies arrested the 45-year-old Coalville man who was driving the vehicle after finding he had outstanding warrants.

Deputies responded to Tollgate Canyon for a report of a family fight. They found a woman on the road and learned that she had gotten out of her boyfriend’s vehicle after they had an argument. Deputies accompanied the woman to the boyfriend’s cabin to retrieve her belongings and then drove her to a local hotel for the night.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Kamas woman after responding to a Kamas home and finding she was screaming at her aunt and grandmother. Deputies indicated the woman was staying there as a guest and that the homeowner wanted her to leave. Deputies attempted to get the woman to leave willingly, but she refused and would not stop causing a disturbance, so they arrested her on suspicion of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Deputies received a report of a dispute between hunters that occurred the previous day near the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. The 21-year-old Springville man who reported the incident said he was arguing with another hunter about who shot an elk and would be able to harvest it when the other hunter retrieved a firearm from his truck and fired it into the ground. The Springville man described the man and a vehicle he possibly owned. Deputies indicated the case was closed due to a lack of information about the suspect.

Monday, Sept. 20

Deputies arrested a 45-year-old Park City woman on suspicion of DUI after being told of a vehicle being driven by an intoxicated driver. They found the vehicle and pulled it over in the Highland Estates neighborhood. Deputies indicated the driver appeared impaired and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

A 55-year-old Kamas man working at a hotel at the Canyons Village base area reported his car was stolen. He had left it unlocked with the keys on the floorboard while at work. The vehicle was recovered in the Salt Lake Valley later in the week.

Deputies cited a 33-year-old Salt Lake City man for possession of marijuana and a traffic violation after pulling over the vehicle he was driving in Coalville for a minor traffic offense. Deputies indicated the vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana and the driver handed a joint to the deputy who pulled him over.

Deputies responded to Coalville for a report that someone had broken into a work trailer and stolen thousands of dollars worth of construction tools. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Deputies indicated a man’s car was burglarized while he was shopping in Kimball Junction and thieves stole a backpack containing a laptop and a drone. Deputies indicated the man returned to his car to find the alarm going off and the backpack missing. Deputies indicated the case was active and that they would follow up.