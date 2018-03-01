Sheriff’s report: Woman arrested for DUI following wreck

A Wasatch County woman was arrested on Saturday for drinking and driving after she caused a head-on collision in the Kimball Junction area.

The woman, 34, of Midway, was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in an injury, driving too fast for conditions, assault against a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and interfering with an arresting officer.

At 11:12 p.m., deputies responded to the incident near Tanger Outlets, a report states. The woman was uncooperative and resisted arrest, including trying to kick and trip officers. She was taken to the Summit County Jail.

The driver of the other vehicle complained of a finger injury, but was released at the scene. No other passengers were in either vehicle.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 25, including three separate cases of domestic violence.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Recommended Stories For You

A man contacted dispatch from a ski lodge to report his skis missing. An investigation was ongoing.

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a South Summit home when the man called dispatch and admitted to breaking through a door to get into the home. The report states he caused extensive damage to the door and a window. He was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence, criminal mischief and intoxication.

Someone took several items from a business in the Kimball Junction area without paying for them. Deputies circulated the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. An investigation was underway.

Saturday, Feb. 24

A woman contacted dispatch and admitted she had slapped her husband at their home in the Snyderville Basin. She was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Friday, Feb. 23

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area detained a person after they attempted to steal approximately $34 worth of makeup. The 21-year-old woman was cited for retail theft. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Kimball Junction area for driving without a license plate. A report states the driver admitted he didn't have a valid driver's license. He was arrested under suspicion of violation of an interlock device restriction and driving on a revoked license. When he was transported to the jail, a credit card belonging to someone else was found in his pocket. He was also preliminarily charged with a financial transaction card offense.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Employees of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after detaining a woman for attempting to steal items from the store, including electronics and children's clothing. She was cited for retail theft and told not to return to the business.

When a woman left her apartment in the Kimball Junction area, a neighbor saw a shirtless man inside the unit. The woman thinks he took prescription medication and some clothes. An investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Dispatch received a report that yelling was heard coming from an apartment in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies arrived, they didn't find evidence of a domestic dispute. However, they arrested a woman under suspicion of intoxication.

Monday, Feb. 19

No significant incidents were reported.