Sheriff’s Report: Woman arrested for intoxication at Sheldon Richins Building
April 13, 2018
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, April 2, and Sunday, April 8, including a report of an intoxicated woman at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.
Sunday, April 8
No significant incidents were reported.
Saturday, April 7
A hammock and a skateboard were taken from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a road in the Basin.
Friday, April 6
A single-vehicle accident was reported along a South Summit road. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and driving on suspended license.
Thursday, April 5
A highly intoxicated woman was found inside the women's restroom at the Sheldon Richins Building in the Kimball Junction area. She was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.
Wednesday, April 4
Dispatch received a report of a fight between two men at a bus stop in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies arrived, the two men were separated, but deputies arrested one of the men under suspicion of intoxication.
Deputies stopped a vehicle that was entering the Interstate 80 on ramp and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant. The driver was also arrested under suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
A utility trailer was disconnected from a vehicle and reported stolen from the Basin.
Tuesday, April 3
Employees at a business reported about $750 worth of merchandise was taken from the store. An investigation was underway.
Dispatch received a report that a woman walked into a business in the Kimball Junction area and took a coat without paying for it.
Monday, April 2
A man contacted dispatch after a fraudulent check was deposited into his account in Sandy. He said the funds from the check were withdrawn at a bank in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation was underway.
A Basin homeowner contacted dispatch after noticing some items in his home had been moved around. Cigarette ash and a wine cork were found, along with palm prints on an outside window. No items were reported missing. An investigation was underway.
