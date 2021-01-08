Sheriff’s report: Woman hit, pinned by car during drive-thru fight

Deputies arrested a 51-year-old Park City man on suspicion of DUI and aggravated assault after a woman reported he drove his car into her following a dispute at a Kimball Junction fast food restaurant, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old Park City woman reported the man was trying to get in front of her in a drive-thru line on Tuesday evening when their two cars hit, according to the report.

She got out to talk to the man when he accelerated toward her and pinned her against her vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to the report.

Deputies were initially unable to locate the man but an associate of the victim called deputies to say he located the man and was following him.

Deputies indicated they arrested the man and that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 3, including several traffic accidents and a California teen who ran away from his family and hopped a plane to Los Angeles.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Henefer man on suspicion of intoxication and for having outstanding warrants after responding to a report of a man trying to get into his girlfriend’s house after being asked to leave. Deputies indicated the man was intoxicated and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers with a closure of Interstate 80 and Interstate 84 near Echo after a propane tanker truck rolled over and began leaking fuel.

Deputies cited a 20-year-old Francis man for reckless driving after a Francis woman reported he had repeatedly come to her house late at night and spun his vehicle’s tires in her driveway.

Deputies responded to a Canyons Village hotel after a security guard smelled marijuana in one of the hotel’s hallways. Deputies indicated they found a substance resembling marijuana outside the building and that they closed the case after staffers indicated they no longer needed assistance.

A woman reported that her former roommate had stolen her social security card and used it to fraudulently cash the woman’s social security checks. Deputies indicated the woman did not provide information about where the checks were cashed or how much money was lost and hung up after being provided the case number.

Monday, Dec. 28

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers with several weather-related traffic issues.

A 39-year-old Oakley man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and domestic violence after deputies determined he was the primary aggressor in a fight involving a juvenile. Deputies indicated they notified the Summit County Victim Advocate and recommended charges of child abuse, domestic violence assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A 16-year-old California boy ran away from his family, which was staying at a Kimball Junction hotel, and boarded a plane to Los Angeles. Deputies indicated they contacted Salt Lake City police officers who contacted law enforcement in California. Deputies further indicated they listed the teen on a national database and circulated information about the case.