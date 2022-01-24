Sheriff’s report: Woman killed in snowmobiling accident

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A woman died from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident Sunday in the Soapstone area of the Uinta Mountains.

The victim, identified as Cecilia Ireland, of Delaware, was snowmobiling with her husband when she left the trail and traveled down a steep incline, striking a tree, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Ireland’s husband, who was on a separate snowmobile, called for help and assisted first responders in locating her. Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 67.

According to the release, Ireland was wearing a helmet but sustained severe head, neck and back injuries. The Utah Division of State Parks is investigating the incident and urged vehicle riders to wear helmets, take appropriate education courses and ride within their ability.

The Summit County Search and Rescue team was among the agencies that responded to the accident.

The incident was one of several calls handled by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office between Monday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 23. Deputies responded to a number of other theft, burglary and assault calls.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Search and Rescue assisted a motorist at the top of Chalk Creek. Four occupants plus the vehicle were retrieved without issue.

Friday, Jan. 21

Search and Rescue was paged for a woman experiencing hypothermia in Tollgate Canyon. Team members located the woman and removed her from the mountain without problems.

Deputies responded to Silver Springs following a burglary report. The victim told deputies that an unknown individual entered their garage sometime between Jan. 19 and 21 and stole a mountain bike. The bike was listed as stolen. Deputies did not recover video surveillance and do not have a suspect.

Deputies responded to reports of graffiti at a Canyons Village hotel. The hotel reported that sometime overnight an unknown suspect trespassed on the premises and tagged multiple places with the word “Krook” in red and black paint.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 248 following an equipment violation. A record check revealed the driver had a revoked license for an alcohol offense and an ignition interlock requirement but no device was in place. The vehicle was also required to be impounded if driven within a sanctioned period. The driver was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Deputies responded to a theft at a business in the Snyderville Basin. The business reported that a company vehicle was left in the parking lot from Monday to Thursday, and an employee noticed a catalytic converter was removed from the car. A battery was also taken from a trailer parked in the same parking lot. Deputies do not have a suspect.

Deputies responded in Oakley following a report that a 37-year-old Kamas man entered a woman’s vehicle and backed into another car, which caused a minor traffic collision. The 37-year-old showed signs of impairment and told deputies that he was “drunk.” The man refused to participate in a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in Canyons Village. After they made contact with the driver, a 22-year-old Park City woman, deputies noticed the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle’s cabin. The 22-year-old agreed to a field sobriety test and performed poorly. She was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

A Francis man reported that an unknown person entered his property and removed around 10 bales of hay from the barn. The man bales his own hay and uses pink and green string on each side. The two string bales are valued at $18 each. Deputies have not identified a suspect but believe they were driving a truck with oversized mud tires.

Deputies responded to an altercation at a Bear Hollow residence. Members of the residence were intoxicated and during an argument, a 27-year-old Park City man assaulted two of his roommates. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

A 20-year-old Samak man was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail following a domestic violence call. Deputies determined the man was the primary aggressor.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

A woman who owns a cleaning business contacted deputies after a client refused to pay despite receiving services. The woman told deputies that she cleaned three properties in Canyons Village for the individual, who only communicated by phone and avoided meeting in person, and the individual stopped talking to her after she requested payment for the work.

Deputies responded to Pinebrook following a vehicle burglary report. The victim told deputies that someone entered his vehicle and stole his Apple AirPods along with a wallet containing $40 and a credit card. The victim also discovered a charge on the credit card that was declined at a gas station in Kimball Junction. Deputies reviewed surveillance video at the place of business but found no evidence.

A man contacted deputies after he received notice of a fraudulent charge. He told deputies that an unknown individual entered his vehicle and stole his park pass and his wallet containing a driver’s license, medical card, $60 in cash and multiple credit cards. Deputies were also informed that there had been multiple fraudulent charges with some being processed and others being declined.

Monday, Jan. 17

Deputies recovered a white Toyota Sequoia in Blackhawk Station that was reported stolen over the weekend. The car did not appear to be damaged and was unoccupied when discovered. Deputies contacted the vehicle’s registered owner and forwarded the case to investigations.

Deputies responded to a Coalville auto repair shop following reports of an assault between a 51-year-old Coalville man and a 54-year-old shop worker. Both men claimed they had been assaulted by the other and told deputies that they wanted to press charges. The Coalville man told deputies that he went to the shop to dispute the charges of his vehicle repair and was called vulgar names and punched by the shop worker. The shop worker told deputies that “words were exchanged” leading to both men getting in each other’s faces and bumping chests. The case is being screened for charges by the County Attorney.

A 67-year-old Park City woman was arrested for domestic criminal mischief after an investigation revealed she destroyed property at a residence in Blackhawk Station while intoxicated. She was transported to the Summit County Jail.