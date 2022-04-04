Sheriff’s report: Woman scammed into giving $2K in gift cards

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fraud call on Thursday.

The complainant reported they were contacted by an unidentified suspect who claimed to be a member of law enforcement, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect told the woman she had an active warrant and threatened to arrest and imprison her if she did not provide gift cards.

The woman then gave the suspect $2,000 in gift cards. Deputies had no suspects or leads by mid-week. The investigating deputy is awaiting a statement from the complainant.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, March 28, and Sunday, April 3, including reports of a suspicious vehicle and theft.

Sunday, April 3

Deputies conducted a follow-up for medical aid that occured after a serious accident on Friday at Park City Mountain Resort. Deputies obtained witness statements from the ski patrol. The case was referred to investigations.

Friday, April 1

Deputies received a call for a juvenile problem in Henefer that became an argument and assault between several adults. All parties involved provided deputies with statements. The case will be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Thursday, March 31

Deputies responded to a medical assist in which an 87-year-old Peoa woman was believed to be having a stroke. The woman’s family members began CPR after she became unconscious, however, deputies determined she did not have a pulse upon their arrival. Emergency medical crews continued providing CPR until the woman was pronounced dead. Deputies did not observe anything suspicious.

A Jeremy Ranch resident reported that an unknown person pried open his locked mailbox and caused minor damage. The resident was unsure if any sensitive mail was stolen. Deputies noticed another mailbox appeared to be damaged but remained locked.

Deputies located a suspicious vehicle in Silver Springs and performed a search with the consent of the occupants. Deputies discovered several drugs, drug paraphernalia, knives, and burglary tools. A 33-year-old Salt Lake City man and a 29-year-old Vernal woman were booked into the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, March 30

Three dirt bike riders have been riding on the non-motorized trails between Park City and Silver Springs. Deputies located the riders, who failed to stop at the command of officers. The riders left the scene on the trail and were unable to be pursued. The identity, ages and location of the riders is unknown.

Monday, March 28

Deputies responded to a theft call in Silver Creek. The complainant reported that their trailer was broken into the previous day and several tools were stolen. There is no suspect but deputies planned to follow up.