Sheriff’s Report: Woman’s assault on a South Summit Road is being investigated

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault of a woman that occurred over the weekend in a vehicle on a South Summit road.

Dispatch received a report about a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman on Saturday on Weber Canyon Road. The woman contacted dispatch after a man she knew assaulted her in his vehicle, a report states. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect's vehicle.

The woman met the man at a party in the Salt Lake area more than three weeks prior and began communicating with him over Twitter, a report states. They met again at a party over the weekend and the pair went on a drive up the canyon. The report states the suspect attacked the woman. However, she was able to fight him off and get out of the vehicle.

Law enforcement later discovered the suspect gave the woman a false name and cell phone number. An investigation was underway.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, March 4, including a hit-and-run accident involving an intoxicated driver.

Sunday, March 4

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, March 3

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, March 2

No significant incidents were reported.

Thursday, March 1

When deputies stopped a vehicle on a South Summit road for speeding, they detected the smell of marijuana. The driver admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, and deputies found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. He was issued a criminal citation and released.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Basin after discovering one of the passengers had an outstanding arrest warrant. Three of the vehicle's occupants were arrested for the warrants and one was transported to Wasatch County. The vehicle was released to the driver.

Dispatch received a report about a hit-and-run accident involving a drunk driver. The vehicle's owner was arrested under suspicion of intoxication and violating a protective order.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Deputies were asked to assist with a man who was acting agitated and disorderly in the Basin. The 45-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for a broken taillight and discovered the driver was supposed to have installed an interlock ignition device. He was arrested under suspicion of failure to install an ignition interlock device, driving on a revoked driver's license and an outstanding arrest warrant.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a road in the Kimball Junction area and discovered the driver's license was suspended. She was arrested for driving on a suspended license and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

An employee of a business in the Kimball Junction area found graffiti sprayed on the side of a building. Several spray cans were left behind, along with other items that were gathered as evidence. An investigation was underway.

Monday, Feb. 26

No significant incidents were reported.