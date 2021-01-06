Sixth Summit County resident dies of COVID-19

A sixth Summit County resident has died of COVID-19, the Utah Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The man was between the ages of 65 and 84 and was hospitalized at the time of his death, according to the department. No other information was provided.

The department announced 17 other deaths in Utah, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,330.

Summit County officials have said COVID-19 cases started to spike late last month, a rise they linked to family gatherings over the winter holidays. They expect the number of cases to continue to surge in the days following New Year’s Eve.

An Intermountain Healthcare official recently said he expects the effects of a post-holiday surge to be reflected in hospitalizations and deaths starting in mid-January. Officials have said that those are lagging indicators, meaning they occur two weeks or more after case numbers rise.

Locally, such surges following gathering events like holidays have been followed about two weeks later by a reduction in new case numbers.

The Utah Department of Health also reported that nearly 1/3 of all COVID-19 tests have come back positive in the past week, a statistic officials have said indicates the virus is prevalent and that testing for it remains insufficient.

The state has reported about 3,000 new cases each day for the past week.

The death announced Wednesday was the first in Summit County since four fatalities in November.