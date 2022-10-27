Snyderville Basin treatment center vote delayed, again

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission on Tuesday again delayed taking action on the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility, a proposed residential treatment and social detox center, in the Highland Estates area. Commissioners are asking the public to provide feedback virtually at the Nov. 8 meeting.

Park Record file photo

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission on Tuesday again delayed taking action on a proposed residential treatment and social detox center in the Highland Estates area.

Planning commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of postponing a vote to approve or deny a conditional-use permit for the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility, to occupy the former BeeHive Home on Highland Drive.

John Kucera, the chair of the Planning Commission, Joel Fine and DJ Hubler voted in favor of making a decision, saying they have enough information. The other commissioners, Chris Conabee, Bruce Carmichael, Tyann Mooney and Thomas Cooke, wanted to wait until they heard from more residents.

The Planning Commission similarly met on Oct. 11 to discuss the project but delayed any decision. Many residents spoke in opposition to the project, citing concerns about the number of patients, the cleanliness and security of the facility, and its proximity to a bus stop and neighboring homes.

County officials also said there was a need for additional research as they looked into different aspects of county and state code including whether the permit could legally be denied or if Wasatch Crest treatment can be allowed to operate at that location due to the proximity of the ROOTS Transition treatment center, which works with adolescent girls.

Planning Department staffers on Tuesday determined that the code that states no residential treatment facilities can be within three-fourths of a mile of other types of treatment centers, specifically those for the elderly or handicapped, does not apply to the Wasatch Crest project.

Community members have also raised concerns about trash and the delivery of other services because they anticipate it will create traffic hazards. A staff report released ahead of Tuesday’s meeting said the county’s Engineering Department reviewed the proposed site plan and “although the situation is not ideal, it is not uncommon in the Snyderville Basin, and can be made to work.” Wasatch Crest officials anticipate a smaller van will be used to deliver food and other supplies. County staffers suggested the Planning Commission make this a condition of approval.

The Wasatch Crest project complies with all other code requirements, according to the staff report. Planning Department staffers recommended that planning commissioners grant the conditional-use permit, but offered 14 conditionals of approval. Those include a maximum of 28 patients living onsite, no parking allowed on Highland Drive or View Drive, the construction of a privacy fence along the south and west property lines, restricting outdoor smoking to certain areas, not allowing large gatherings or amplified music, and more.

There has been stark opposition to the group home proposal since the first public hearing was held in April. Many residents recognize the need for substance abuse treatment services, but do not believe a treatment center belongs in the rural residential neighborhood.

The Wasatch Crest proposal would utilize the existing 11,000-square-foot facility, which includes 16 bedrooms, 17 1/2 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room and laundry room, a kitchen and an office area.

The facility would be divided in half for group living and residential treatment. There could be a total of 28 people, down 4 from the original application, living in the home, compared to 16 when it operated as an assisted living facility. The center would operate at all hours with one to four staff members on site.

Wasatch Crest officials anticipate patients in the residential treatment program would be housed for one to seven days until they go through detox and can be transferred to a facility in Heber City. People participating in the group living side may stay between 30 and 90 days. They are allowed to leave the facility during the day for work or off-site treatment.

The public is invited to provide feedback at the next Planning Commission meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 8. Commissioners encouraged people to participate virtually as the panel will be moved to a smaller room in the Richins Building because of Election Day.

To participate in the Planning Commission meeting, visit https://summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/98189226475 .