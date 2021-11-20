South Summit community comes together to help family involved in a fatal traffic accident

The South Summit community has contributed more than $110,000 through a GoFundMe page to aid a local family that was recently involved in a traffic accident that killed wife and mother JuliAnne Anderson.

Screenshot courtesy of GoFundMe

When Oakley resident David Diehl set up a GoFundMe page to help a local family that had suffered a tragic loss in a traffic accident, he set a $50,000 goal.

In less than six hours, that amount was exceeded, so Diehl increased the goal to $100,000. Then, in under a week, the South Summit community came through again, with donations to help the family pay medical and funeral expenses climbing past $112,000.

“It has been amazing to see this response and the rally around this family,” Diehl, a Realtor, said. “It’s been an amazing thing to watch.”

The donations are helping Casey Anderson and his children, who lost wife and mother JuliAnne Anderson.

On Nov. 12, the family was traveling on Interstate 15 in a pickup truck that was pulling a large horse trailer. They were on their way to St. George for a rodeo event when their vehicle hit the back of a slow-moving semi-truck. JuliAnne, 39, was thrown from the front passenger seat into the rear of the truck and was found deceased. Casey and son Chet both suffered broken back and the Andersons’ three other children, who were in the sleeping quarters of the trailer, had serious injuries.

Many individuals and groups have stepped up to assist the Andersons, Diehl said. The Utah High School Rodeo Association collected more than $10,000. The South Summit School District held a bake sale. The Shack, a food truck in Kamas where JuliAnne worked, donated a day’s proceeds and tips totaling $5,406.

In addition, a nonprofit agency is looking for hay for the Andersons’ horses, Diehl said.

He said JuliAnne was a bus driver for the school district and very involved with the kids.

The GoFundMe page says the Andersons are always willing to help someone in need.

“As a family, they have been involved in the community, school and church activities,” the page says. “This family is one of the hardest working families and could use our support to cover funeral costs, medical bills, and other financial burdens associated with this tragic incident. Every donation counts.”

A post on Facebook remembered JuliAnne Anderson as a “kind, lovely person.”

Another said, “She seriously was the BEST. She always wanted to try and drive softball girls all the time to watch them play and the girls LOVED LOVED LOVED HER.”

And a post on GoFundMe said, “You were such a sweet soul, and the best cheerleader our kids could have! You will be missed!”

Diehl said he has heard that Casey and Chet were doing well after surgery and recovering.

Viewings for JuliAnne Anderson were scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Kamas Stake Center, 3038 S.R. 32. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the center.

“It’s going to definitely take a toll on the community,” Diehl said of the loss of JuliAnne. “She’s going to be missed. She was an amazing person.”

The GoFundMe page can be found by visiting gofundme.com and searching “Help the Andersons.”