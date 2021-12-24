Storms add to Utah’s snowpack but the historic drought continues

Snowstorms in December have added to Utah’s snowpack but aren’t enough to pull the state — including the Park City area — out of a historic drought, officials say. It is likely multiple above-average winters will be needed to end the drought.

Park Record file photo

Snow in October gave officials with the Utah Department of Natural Resources a glimmer of hope for the new water year.

But then a dry November didn’t do much to help the snowpack, the source of 95% of Utah’s water supply.

Now, there’s been a rebound with December snowfall. The powder that has fallen so far won’t pull the state out of a historic drought but does improve soil moisture and add to the snowpack, according to the department.

Wet soils help runoff refill reservoirs rather than soak into the ground, as it did last spring. Soil moisture was 7.6% above median for this time of year, the department said in a Dec. 17 drought update posted on Facebook.

“Winter is off to a great start thanks to recent storms!” the post said.

Michael Sanchez, public information officer for the Utah Division of Water Resources, said that “we’ll take every little drop of precipitation that we can get.”

“These storms the past couple of weeks increased the snow water equivalent by 1.8 inches and put this year back into the range of previous years,” Sanchez said. “However, we still need about 13 inches to reach the median or typical peak, which is about 15.8 inches in a year.”

A water year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Snow water equivalent is how much water would be in a snowpack if it melted.

The drought update said nearly 79% of Utah is in extreme drought and overall statewide storage at its reservoirs was 50% of capacity. As of mid-December, 39 of the state’s largest 45 reservoirs were below 55% of available capacity and 43 of 84 measured streams were flowing below normal.

Glen Merrill, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, said the water deficit has been building significantly during the past two years. The drought started coming back after the spring of 2019 and in 2020, it hit hard and lingered, he said.

“We’ve got a really large deficit to overcome,” Merrill said. “We’re probably going to need more than one year of above normal snowpack and snowmelt runoff to get out of the drought. This isn’t something that’s just going to go away after a few storms or even a normal year. We’ve got a long way to go.”

For the remainder of the month, Merrill is expecting quite a bit of snowfall in the mountains and at the ski resorts. Snow was expected to start falling in the Wasatch Back Thursday, with a winter storm warning issued through Saturday morning.

“That’s really good news for the ski industry, especially during the holiday season,” he said.

Sanchez said Utahns can take steps to save water including checking pipes for leaks, upgrading toilets, washing full loads of laundry, taking shorter showers and replacing old showerheads.

“We really don’t know how long this drought will last,” Sanchez said. “It’s really out of our control. What’s in our control is how we respond and what we do to converse water for the future.”

To learn about more water-saving opportunities, visit slowtheflow.org/indoor-tips/ .