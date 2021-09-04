Stream helpers sought

Workers restore a stream in the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter last September. Officials are calling for volunteers for similar efforts this year.

Photo by Janice Gardner/Courtesy of Sageland Collaborative

September will see ample opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to give back to nature as multiple organizations are hosting volunteer field days to restore streams and wildlife habitat in Toll Canyon, Jeremy Ranch and at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter.

Janice Gardner, who is coordinating some of the projects for the Sageland Collaborative (formerly the Wild Utah Project), said the restoration efforts in Toll Canyon aim to reduce the chances of catastrophic wildfire, improve water quality and improve wildlife habitat in East Canyon Creek and its tributaries.

Josh Wood, the executive director of the Sageland Collaborative, said volunteers will build beaver dams by gathering natural debris from the area and placing it around fence posts that have been placed in the waterways.

The goal is to slow the flow of the water to catch sediment, and build up wetlands that would naturally occur with beaver activity.

“It’s a greater natural fire break,” he said of the waterway after beaver dam analogs have been installed. He added that it might entice beavers back to the area, as well.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit swanerecocenter.org or click on “stream and riparian restoration” under “projects” at sagelandcollaborative.org.