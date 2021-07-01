Summer celebrations are set on Summit County’s East Side

The Oakley Fourth of July Parade is scheduled Monday, which is also the last day of the city’s Independence Day rodeo. Henefer is planning a full slate of events Saturday.

Park Record file photo

Oakley and Henefer are headlining the Fourth of July festivities on the East Side of Summit County, annual traditions that have events scheduled from Thursday to Monday including live music, fireworks, 5k runs and the famed Independence Day Oakley Rodeo.

The rodeo, which is nearing its 90th anniversary, opens Thursday and continues Friday, Saturday and Monday, with fireworks planned after the last ride each night. City officials said they will evaluate the fire conditions each day to determine the safety of the fireworks display, but as of Wednesday, fireworks were a go.

On Saturday, Oakley is hosting a community breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oakley Red Barn, 4300 N. S.R. 32. Proceeds will benefit the South Summit girls basketball team.

No events are planned on Sunday, but Monday, July 5, has a full schedule starting at 6:45 a.m. for a kids fun run at the Red Barn followed by a 5k run.

The parade, another decades-long tradition, is planned to start at 10 a.m. Monday on Center Street and finish at the entrance to the rodeo grounds.

After the parade, a patriotic program is scheduled at the Red Barn around 11:30 a.m. and the junior rodeo is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit oakleycity.com .

The Maxfield family of Kamas in the Oakley Fourth of July parade in 2017.

Park Record file photo

Elsewhere in the county, events start early Saturday morning in the Henefer Town Square, the center of North Summit celebrations. The 5k run and the bike-a-thon start at 7 a.m. followed by a flag-raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A U.S. Air Force flyover is planned for Saturday morning between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and events proceed throughout the day, including cornhole, 3-on-3 basketball and bingo.

A Main Street parade starts at 2 p.m. and the festivities conclude with a concert from Greg Simpson planned to begin at 7:30 p.m.

According to the town’s schedule, fireworks have been postponed until New Year’s Eve because of statewide fire restrictions.

For more information, visit heneferutah.org .

Coalville is planning to join the summertime celebrations on Thursday, July 8, with a concert at the Summit County Fairgrounds featuring Sawyer Brown.

Kamas isn’t holding July 4 events, though the DeJoria Center has a celebration planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3, with live music starting at noon. Kamas is planning its annual Pioneer Day celebration for the end of July, while Francis traditionally holds its annual Frontier Days celebration over Labor Day Weekend.