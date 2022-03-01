Summit County candidates emerge as filing window opens

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

A few incumbents at the County Courthouse with eyes on the November ballot have formally mounted their campaigns as of Tuesday morning.

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson, County Attorney Margaret Olson and Sheriff Justin Martinez all filed for reelection. As of Tuesday morning, no challengers had emerged.

The other incumbents, Clerk Evelyn Furse and Auditor Michael Howard, had not filed but have until 5 p.m. on Friday, when the filing window closes, to launch a bid. Peoa resident Cindy Keyes, a Democrat, has filed for auditor.

If multiple candidates from one party launch bids, the nomination would be decided either during the party’s county convention in April. A primary election would be held this summer if one candidate failed to earn enough support at the convention.

Candidates seeking public office began formally launching their campaigns on Monday after a new law moved up the filing window from March 7-11 to Feb. 28-March 4. The bill was supported by both political parties as it ensures individuals who intend to run officially declare their campaigns before caucus events this month.

Summit County voters will be responsible for selecting two people for Summit County Council, in addition to the four department head positions at the County Courthouse. Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright is not seeking reelection. Three people had filed for the seat he will depart as of Tuesday morning: Democrats Canice Harte and Coleen Reardon and Republican Byron Ames.

There are also several state legislative races on the ballot. Local voters will help decide races in Senate District 20 and House Districts 4, 23, 59 and 68. They’ll also have a say in three congressional races: the 1st and 3rd congressional districts, as well as the contest for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Mike Lee. School board seats in each of Summit County’s three school districts will also be decided.