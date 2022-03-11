Summit County Council adds 4 new members to the North Summit Fire District board

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Council voted to add four new members to the Administrative Control Board of the North Summit Fire District on Wednesday following a vote the previous week to expand the board’s membership in hopes of providing new perspectives.

Prior to County Council’s action, the Administrative Control Board was made up of five members, including one representative appointed by Coalville and another by Henefer with the remaining three selected by the County Council. The change increased the membership to nine amid community frustration stemming from ongoing conflicts between the North Summit Fire District and the governing body.

Both Chris Robinson and Roger Armstrong, who serve as chair and co-chair of the County Council, officially joined the panel after volunteering for the spots at the previous meeting. Park City Institute Director Aristides Ioannides and Don Donaldson, the chief operating officer of Rimrock Construction, were also appointed to the board. Their terms will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher said the candidates were chosen because they provide a different community perspective and will aid in diversifying the board. Ioannides has a broad, international background that ranges from work in internet technology to nonprofits. Donaldson also comes from an executive background.

The County Council took a different approach than normal when interviewing applicants for the position because the elected officials were trying to expedite the process and fill the board, according to Robinson. Fisher said they were also careful to select representation for areas of North Summit that were under-represented by the Administrative Control Board.

The new members formally met during the Administrative Control Board’s regular meeting on Thursday. The panel met for nearly three hours in a closed session to discuss personnel. The conversation was related to recruitment, including the hiring of a new fire chief, according to Fisher. Due to the late hour, the Administrative Control Board delayed the rest of their regular business, including an agenda item about the future of fire services.

Fisher was unable to say for certain when they expect to formally offer someone the position but said their goal is as soon as possible.

Nearly all of the councilors expressed support for expanding the Administrative Control Board when it was first proposed, except for Glenn Wright, who said there is no need for change since the five-person panel was working well.

On the other hand, many East Side residents have advocated for the Administrative Control Board to be dismantled after county officials suspended firefighters over insubordination claims. A petition started two weeks ago by former North Summit Fire District firefighter Monica LeCates calling for the termination of the entire board has garnered nearly 400 signatures.

However, LeCates clarified that her group is not necessarily opposed to the entire governing board but does want to see at least two of its members removed. She was happy to see additional representation on the board because she thinks it will help redistribute power.