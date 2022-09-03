Summit County Council adopts long-range transportation plan

The Summit County Council on Wednesday adopted a long-range transportation plan that was designed to address the community’s transportation needs for the next 30 years. One notable project is a $1.9 million effort to create a pathway along S.R. 32 between Francis and Oakley, which is shown under construction a few miles north of Kamas, to improve connectivity.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Summit County Council adopted an ordinance that allocates millions of dollars in funding to dozens of roadway projects that officials hope will address the community’s transportation needs for the next 30 years.

County engineers on Wednesday presented the long range transportation plan, which received positive recommendations from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and Eastern Summit County Planning Commission in July, to the County Council with some changes based on community feedback. The plan was created to implement strategies that address current and future transportation demands. It’s divided into three phases stretching to 2050.

The first phase of the long-range transportation plan, which spans from 2022 to 2030, includes a $180 million price tag for 15 roadway projects and eight trail projects in the Snyderville Basin and East Side. County engineers held two work sessions with the County Council in February and April before hosting open houses in Kamas and Kimball Junction in May.

Both planning commissions in July recommended the County Council adopt the master plan, with several conditions of approval suggested, and replace the existing transportation ordinances. The Snyderville Basin Master Transportation Plan was adopted in 2009 while the Eastern Summit County Transportation Plan became official in 2013.

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission recommended the plan be approved if a $7.3 million project on Hallam Road pushed the extension west along the existing road alignment to intersect at Democrat Alley, where engineers have also proposed a $4.7 million project to align and pave the road, rather than the proposed intersection. There were concerns about wetlands at the Hallam Road site and a possible traffic light on S.R. 248.

County Councilor Doug Clyde questioned the public benefit of the project. He criticized it as facilitating “sprawl” and said it would cause growth pressure on the Kamas Meadow. He suggested the county officials consider traveling to the East Side for regional planning in the same way they have on the West Side.

County Councilor Roger Armstrong agreed. He indicated he was bothered by the idea of paving Democrat Alley because it’s often used for recreation such as horseback riding.

“Peoa would disappear into the dust. It would be the worst place to live,” Clyde said. “You can’t find a place more perfect than Peoa, but if you took all the truck traffic that’s going to go through Kamas, decide to truck it down Democrat Alley, the place would just turn to dust.”

The County Council agreed the project should be removed from the long-range transportation plan. It was rejected before the plan was adopted.

One notable change includes a new option to realign Old Highway 40 at S.R. 248 after concerns about sensitive lands. Staffers also abandoned a $258,000 project to pave McCleod Creek Trail because of negative public input. County engineers similarly moved several paving projects such as the multi-use trail between Wanship and Peoa, the Blue Sky Bridge to the Rail Trail and other Rail Trail improvements to phase two – which spans from 2030 to 2040 – for further study.

Although the East Side and West Side planning commissions were divided on whether the Rail Trail should include paved sections, members of the County Council indicated they would prefer to see work begin sooner rather than later to improve connectivity.

Several other projects included in the long-range transportation plan include $93 million to alleviate congestion at Kimball Junction, $15.6 million to connect Bitner Ranch Road and Silver Creek and $1.9 million to create a pathway along S.R. 32 between Francis and Oakley.