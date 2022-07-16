Summit County Council certifies primary election results

The Summit County Courthouse.

The results from the June 28 primary election were certified by the Summit County Council, acting as the Board of Canvassers, which approved the numbers during the official canvass on Tuesday.

Evelyn Furse, the county clerk, provided the elected officials with a report that summarized the results. Votes were added to the candidates’ totals compared to the preliminary numbers, but the final results didn’t change the finish order.

Eligible Summit County voters participated in a closed Republican primary election. Park City School District and South Summit School District board of education seats were also on the ballot. The official results released this week solidified the victories of GOP incumbents seeking their party’s nomination and provided clarity into the winners of the school board contests, which had tight margins.

The Republicans who will appear on the November ballot as a result of the primaries include Sen. Mike Lee, Congressmen Blake Moore and John Curtis and state Rep. Kera Birkeland.

Lee defeated Becky Edwards and Ally Isom in the primary election and will face Independent Evan McMullin in the fall. Moore was challenged by Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon. He will take on Democrat Rick Jones in November. Glenn Wright, a retiring Democratic Summit County Councilor and the party’s candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, will challenge Curtis. The Republican defeated Christopher Herrod in the primary to earn the nomination. Birkeland beat out Raelene Blocker for the bid for Utah House of Representatives District 4. She will compete against Snyderville Basin Democrat Kris Campbell in the general election.

Each of the school district contests had three candidates, but only the top two vote-getters advanced to the general election.

Meredith Reed maintained her lead in the competition for Park City School Board District 4, which represents Jeremy Ranch and Silver Creek. She earned a total of 519 votes, or 35%, which is an increase of 17 votes from the last batch of preliminary results reported on June 29.

Josh Mann slightly increased his total from 466 votes to 471 votes, or 31.76%, but it wasn’t enough to surpass Mandy Pomeroy. She remained in second place after receiving 493 votes, or 33.24%, which was up eight from the last report.

“I am incredibly pleased to be moving forward to the general election. I look forward to an exciting campaign season and to the election results on the evening of Nov. 8,” Pomeroy said.

The candidates for South Summit School Board District 5, which serves portions of Kamas and Francis, included Olivia Gunnerson, Troy Beckstead and Jerry Parker.

Gunnerson emerged with a significant lead based on the preliminary results. She officially earned a spot on the November ballot when she increased her total by three – finishing with 183 votes, or 54.3%.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with and talking to more people in my voting district as I continue my campaign,” Gunnerson said. “I hope that anyone who is interested in finding out why I’m running for school board will reach out to me. I’m happy to talk with anyone who is interested in my priorities for the South Summit School District.”

Beckstead and Parker were separated by even tighter numbers on Tuesday compared to the last round of preliminary reporting. Then, the men had a difference of five votes. The final numbers reveal that Beckstead earned 79 votes, or 23.44%, while Parker received 75 votes, or 22.26%.

Beckstead was not available for comment.

Candidates may choose to file for a recount if the difference between votes is equal to or less than .25% of the total votes cast. However, there is not a big enough margin in either contest. There were 1,483 votes cast in the Park City School Board election and 337 votes cast in the South Summit race, according to the official results. Voter turnout was just under 45%.

The county clerk’s office counted 6,218 ballots for the primary election. An additional 190 ballots did not count for various reasons, including 93 that were postmarked after the deadline, 70 that did not match a signature, 14 that were unsigned, four that had the signature tab ripped off, three that were from a different election and two that were canceled. There were also 24 provisional ballots issued, but only 18 were counted, according to the election report.

Wright requested to review some of the rejected ballots to confirm they were reasonably disqualified, which he found to be true. Furse said some voters with missing information were also contacted to correct their ballots.

Karen Ballash, the chair of the Summit County Republican Party, and Karen Spencer, the treasurer of the local GOP, attended the canvass as members of the public. Ballash said everyone was cooperative throughout the primary, but she admitted she had concerns about the way the state Republican Party ran the election. Ballash did not elaborate on any problems that arose and said she planned to meet with Furse to discuss the election in the future.

“I feel it was honestly run. We do feel that there is room for improvement, but our issue isn’t with our county, it’s with the party and the state. We would like to see something done differently,” she said during the canvass. “I want to address the Utah GOP because it was a GOP primary. I have an issue and I want them to know about it.”

Spencer indicated she had been in contact with the county clerk’s office several times to observe staffers working on the primary election. She said she would also be meeting with Furse to offer several suggestions to improve the process if someone were to attempt election fraud.