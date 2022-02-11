Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson announces reelection bid

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson, pictured at Newpark in 2018, announced his plans to run for reelection this fall. He says his experience makes him an asset as the county confronts numerous issues.

Park Record file photo

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson announced his plans to run for reelection this November after taking some time to mull it over.

Robinson was undecided about another term at the start of the year but publicized his intention to retain his seat during Wednesday night’s Summit County Council meeting. There will be two County Council seats on the ballot including Robinson’s and the one occupied by Glenn Wright — who will not seek reelection.

“What pushed me over the fence in deciding to run were the following: I really love most of the job, I am very effective at it, I have learned to juggle this responsibility with the many others I shoulder,” Robinson told The Park Record in an interview. “And despite my tenure, in some ways, my service is more crucial than ever, given many challenges and issues coming at the county.”

Robinson is one of the five original Summit County Council members elected in 2008 when the government changed from a three-person commission to a five-member council. He, like all of the other current council members, is a Democrat. Robinson is also the CEO and co-owner of The Ensign Group, L.C., which owns and operates more than 230,000 acres of real estate across four states through its affiliates.

Robinson has not lost a reelection bid and believes his time spent in local government will be an asset in dealing with issues the community faces such as increased visitation, traffic, pressure for more development and expected growth in North and South Summit. These issues have exacerbated the quality of life for residents by limiting affordable housing, creating congestion on roads, trails and open and increasing overall stress, he said.

The county must also navigate how to implement the $50 million open space bond that voters authorized in November while managing new growth and development.

There are other concerns for Robinson, too, such as contention in the public sphere and cultural divides, plus adapting to climate change and mitigating its impact on the snowpack and Utah’s drought — and how that affects a community with businesses centered around ski resorts and agriculture. He also wants Summit County to begin planning for discussions about Utah mounting an Olympic Games bid for 2030 or 2034.

The long-serving councilor hopes that voters will consider his broad skill set in addressing the challenges, and opportunities, awaiting the county.

“I am a team player, consensus builder and problem solver. I have a working knowledge of land, water, development, renewable energy, natural resources, finance, business and negotiating to win-win,” Robinson said. “And when we need help, I generally know whom to call.”

Robinson believes he’s made a positive difference towards good governance and has enjoyed serving the community when looking back at his time on the Summit County Council.

He considers the county’s open space purchases, as well as replacing long-standing water litigation among Snyderville Basin water companies as some of his greatest accomplishments.

The Summit County Council’s role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, setting and working toward net-zero sustainability goals and the creation of the High Valley Transit District are also key moments of his time as an elected official.

“In everyday decisions, both large and small, I bring clear, calm, well-reasoned, level-headed, and experienced counsel and contribution,” he said. “I offer steady, committed, thoughtful leadership. I look forward to continuing to give back to the place I love.”

It remains to be seen if Robinson will face a challenger, but no one from the Republican Party ran in the last County Council election in 2020.

Robinson’s announcement gives voters more insight into how the November ballot will shape up after four department heads at the County Courthouse previously announced plans to run for reelection this fall.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, Sheriff Justin Martinez, Clerk Evelyn Furse and Auditor Michael Howard told The Park Record in January their names would appear on the November ballot.

Candidates have a filing window from March 7-11 to formally launch a campaign.