Summit County Council conflicted on Pinebrook affordable housing project

A developer is seeking to construct 22 townhomes at 3085 Pinebrook Road on a 1-acre lot that was once used as a tennis court. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission rejected the proposal in April, but the Summit County Council will have the final say.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Council recognized the efforts of developers hoping to bring 22 units of affordable housing to Pinebrook on Wednesday but questioned if the project will be compatible with the neighborhood.

Elected officials acknowledged the project helps address a need in the Snyderville Basin, yet struggled with whether it would bring too much density or if the cost per unit justifies the increase in residents. The proposal would construct 22 townhomes on a 1-acre lot that was once used as a tennis court and restrict units to people earning 30%, 60% and 80% annual median income.

The County Council took up the discussion after the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission forwarded a negative recommendation to the Council because the proposal didn’t satisfy a policy in the Snyderville Basin General Plan. Some Pinebrook residents also expressed concern about the project increasing traffic and other safety issues.

The developer argues that by making all of the units affordable housing, the project benefits the community by facilitating moderate-income housing, which satisfies the policy that requires new developments must have “a compelling countervailing public interest.”

County councilors are now tasked with deciding whether the project fits the description.

Councilor Doug Clyde said he’d received several emails about the project. He has concerns the property may be too dense to be compatible with the neighborhood, and said the project’s “fatal flaw is that it is not integrated into the community.”

“You get people who look at [concentrated affordable housing in one development] and say ‘That’s where the brown people live and I don’t like the brown people.’ That’s why we have a lot of strong consideration for integration. We’re not just warehousing people here. We’re bringing people into our community,” Clyde said. “That’s the whole idea … this is not it.”

Clyde’s remarks spurred someone from the audience to shout out, leading to an exchange between elected officials and those attending. County Councilor Chris Robinson reminded the audience they were not holding a public hearing.

County Councilor Roger Armstrong said the Pinebrook proposal is one he’s been wrestling with. He agrees that 22 units on the property plus parking may be too much for the neighborhood but said its walkability and effort to provide affordable housing are benefits.

County Councilor Glenn Wright indicated he would be in favor of the project, with certain stipulations in the development agreement like environmental mitigation efforts. He said he learned from Summit County Planning Department staff there are 3,500 undeveloped entitlements and 70% of those are expected to be single-family homes, which aren’t likely to offer the same level of affordable housing.

“We are not going to be able to build affordable housing unless we build it dense. This type of project is the only thing that is affordable, that can be built affordably in our county,” Wright said.

Robinson said he struggles with the project’s density and wondered what kind of precedent it would set. He asked the developer to request a public hearing after county staffers work through a moderate-income housing plan, which is due in October. Then the County Council could hold a vote.