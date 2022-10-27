Summit County Council expected to remit cost of emergency medical services on East Side

The Park City Fire District operates ambulance service in both North Summit and South Summit as well as in the Snyderville Basin. Chief Bob Zanetti has expressed the need for change, which the Summit County Council seemed open to on Monday.

County officials were not ready to support long-term changes to emergency medical services in Summit County earlier this month, but now appear inclined to give the Park City Fire District more independence.

The Summit County Council met for a special session on Monday where they heard budget presentations, including a proposal from Chief Bob Zanetti. Interim County Manager Janna Young recommended budgeting around $4 million , however, Zanetti appealed the number in hopes of mitigating the actual cost of services.

But after some discussion about the future of fire and medical services, the County Council was willing to let Park City Fire manage its own collections and billing. The small switch won’t change the structure of the county’s EMS system, but it does allow Zanetti to take charge of the Fire District’s finances. The county will continue collecting revenue in North and South Summit and will remit a portion back to Park City Fire to address Zanetti’s concerns that district taxpayers are subsidizing the East Side.

Around $2.2 million was budgeted for Park City Fire to provide emergency medical services on the West Side and $1.8 million was budgeted for the services in North Summit and South Summit. However, Zanetti estimates the Fire District will incur a cost of $1.5 million – specifically $73,622 from the East Side – based on expenses this year.

The proposed budget includes an additional $800,000 to balance the costs in North Summit and South Summit, according to Young. She said it’s unlikely Park City Fire will provide countywide emergency medical services for the entirety of 2023 and anticipated the funding will help the Fire District make it through the first six months of the year – until a third-party review of EMS is completed and an agreement with the County Council can be reached.

“There are so many factors in this being a moving target,” Young said. “When I first brought the budget forward, we talked about how this was an issue that was unknown that was going to have to be revisited, likely mid-year in 2023, and there will be budget adjustments made. It’s not that we’re trying to shortchange the Fire District, it’s just that we had to come up with the budget number … and try not to grow the budget really substantially.”

SafeTech Solutions, a consulting firm facilitating the assessment, began hosting community listening sessions last week. The first event was held Oct. 25 in Kamas. Other meetings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Ledges Event Center multipurpose room in Coalville and on Friday at the downstairs conference room at the Summit County Health Department in Quinn’s Junction.

The events are town hall-style and provide participants the opportunity to collect and share ideas while gaining new perspectives. The resulting information will be presented to county officials as part of the EMS master planning process to guide future changes in Summit County, particularly as Park City Fire seeks to provide services in its own jurisdictions.

North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielson is similarly interested in the North Summit Fire District acquiring its own licensing and providing medical services. The South Summit Fire Protection District has not been pursuing the changes as aggressively. Nielsen is seeking a tax increase to help address inadequacies on the East Side.

A public hearing about the North Summit Fire District’s 2023 budget and recommended tax rate is set for early December.