Summit County Council grants Ecker Hill Middle School special exemption

The Summit County Council on Wednesday voted 3-2 in favor of granting the School District a special exception for height at Ecker Hill Middle School as part of its proposed expansion.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Park City School District on Wednesday received crucial permission that will allow the Ecker Hill Middle School project to move forward in the approval process.

The Summit County Council on Wednesday voted 3-2 in favor of granting the School District a special exception for height at Ecker Hill Middle School as part of its proposed expansion. Once completed, the project will allow the school to accommodate the eighth grade and increase enrollment by 400 students.

The School District is proposing expanding Ecker Hill by more than 100,000 square feet, which initially included increasing the height of the proposed addition from 32 to 47 feet. The Snyderville Basin Development Code has a maximum height of 32 feet on buildings, prompting the School District to request a special exemption. The highest point of the existing building is 42 feet.

The added height of mechanical equipment was a cause of concern for the County Council at the Sept. 28 meeting and members questioned if the additions needed to be that tall. The plan was reworked to include a 4 ½ foot reduction of the maximum height, which the County Council appreciated.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, the group traveled to Ecker Hill for a site visit with school officials and the architect. County Council Chair Chris Robinson said the visit gave them a sense of what the School District is seeking. He supported granting the special exemption. County Councilors Malena Stevens and Glenn Wright agreed.

The approval is an important step in moving the Ecker Hill project forward, which is crucial for Treasure Mountain Junior High — which is failing — to be retired, Stevens said. The middle school will house the sixth, seventh and eighth grades while Treasure Mountain, which includes the eighth and ninth grades, will be decommissioned. Freshmen will eventually integrate into Park City High School and the junior high will be torn down, likely during the 2025 school year.

Wright also supported the School District’s argument that Ecker Hill has unique circumstances warranting the special exemption. Architects designed the new square footage to be added vertically on the roof rather than horizontally to avoid encroaching on ball fields and losing open space. Approving the height would also benefit the public, Wright said.

County Councilors Doug Clyde and Roger Armstrong disagreed.

Clyde acknowledged the public benefit of the design choice but said it doesn’t comply with the development standard. Armstrong made a similar argument, saying approving the special exemption would set a bad precedent.

“This, I would argue, is probably a pretty clear illustration of when you shouldn’t use a special exemption,” Armstrong said.

The dissenting county councilors, however, did not have enough support to prevent the height exception from being approved.

Mike Tanner, the School District’s chief operating officer and the person overseeing construction, said the approval is crucial to the next steps in the process. The next hurdle for the Ecker Hill project is the approval of a rezoning request and conditional-use permit that will be decided by the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

“Once we get those approvals, we are off to the races and can get construction started in full swing at Ecker,” Tanner said.

Officials have also started to move the bus drop-off area closer to the nearby church to allow footings to be poured for the two large wings that will be built. Tanner expects consent for the work will be given this week with the rest of the approvals coming based on the Planning Commission’s meeting schedule. He encourages motorists to proceed with caution through school construction zones, especially throughout the busy winter season.

The School District anticipates the project could be completed for use in the fall of 2024 if there are no more delays. Officials continue working with City Hall, the County Courthouse and state officials on the remainder of its construction projects.

“The community told us loud and clear they want several things in these buildings. One is that they wanted pre-K in our elementaries so we’re doing that. Another thing they wanted was grade alignment … which is why Ecker needs the addition,” Tanner said. “We’re hitting all the pieces on that and we’re interested in getting going on all these projects. We’re diligently working despite some hurdles that we’ve encountered.”

Work at Park City High School and McPolin Elementary School is still paused while the School District waits for a project number to be issued by the Utah State School Board of Education. Tanner anticipates Park City Municipal will allow the work to proceed with a state board construction number.

“We’re doing everything we can do to get that project number squared away and we think that will happen very soon,” he said.

Construction at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School has been underway since receiving a conditional-use permit in August. The School District was initially ordered to stop work in July after county officials said it lacked the proper permits.