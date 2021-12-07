Summit County Council invites input on 2022 budget

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Summit County’s proposed budget for next year anticipates an increase in revenues and includes some additions to the staff.

The Summit County Council is holding a presentation and hearing on Wednesday to get public input on its proposed budget for calendar year 2022.

Another hearing will be held a week later, on Dec. 15, when the council will vote on adopting the budget. Both of the hearings will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ledges Event Center, 202 E. Park Road, in Coalville.

Members of the public also can view the meeting on Facebook and Zoom or listen by phone.

The 2022 budget totals $65.9 million, an 11.3% increase over the current year’s budget of $59.1 million.

The amount of the increase is a little misleading, according to a staff report. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit County took some aggressive measures in anticipation of a significant reduction in revenues.

The county made cuts to its 2020 original budget, reducing it from $61.4 million to $54.4 million, and adopted a conservative budget of $57.5 million for 2021. That amount was later amended to $59.1 million.

As it turned out, county revenues decreased much less than anticipated, dropping less than 0.5% in 2020 from the prior year’s amount, the staff report says.

“We really cut back because we didn’t know what the pandemic was going to do to the local economy,” Summit County finance officer Matt Leavitt said in an interview. “We really cut back in spending in 2020 and 2021.”

Savings from those years will help balance the budget for 2022, he said.

The report says sales tax revenues are estimated to remain relatively flat compared to 2021.

“This is a conservative estimate based on the unknown future economic activity,” the report says. “The same can be said regarding fee revenue. The continuing pandemic, personal savings, jobs activity, and other market activity are factors staff utilizes to make recommendations. Because a majority of County resources rely on fluctuations in economic activity adjustments to the County budget in 2020 may be required. Currently staff is confident in conservative estimates going into the 2022 budget year.”

The report says the 2022 budget focuses on making improvements in transportation and traffic patterns within the county; addressing housing capacity and affordability issues; being appropriate stewards of the environment beyond just the local community; addressing individual mental health and substance abuse issues; and developing county codes and policies that achieve those objectives.

Under the budget, Summit County would add a net of 7.5 full-time employees. The total of new positions would equal 14.5, but seven of those employees would be in the High Valley Transit District, which is changing its organizational structure and will be issuing its own budget.

The positions being added include two patrol deputies, an evidence technician and a corrections nurse to the Sheriff’s Office; a budget analyst, tobacco educator and an early intervention service provider to the Health Department; a county investigator to the Attorney’s Office; a code enforcement officer to the Community Development Division; a stormwater inspector; a maintenance technician; an equipment operator; and a deputy county recorder. An elections clerk will be moved to full-time status.

The staff report can be viewed here .