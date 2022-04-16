Summit County Council raises more questions about open space bond rollout

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Council appeared to be moving forward regarding how $50 million in general obligation bond proceeds would be spent to protect open space, but lingering questions about how an advisory committee would be utilized have resulted in a standstill for now.

Elected officials continued their discussion about the creation of an open space advisory committee that would be responsible for identifying land in the county that should be preserved and acquired for open space, agricultural protection areas or conservation easements but had concerns about confidentiality and the panel’s role.

The County Council considered adopting an ordinance during a March 30 meeting that would create the open space committee, which consists of three subcommittees with seven members apiece to represent the West Side as well as North and South Summit. Members of each committee would also elect three people to serve on an executive committee to provide recommendations to County Manager Tom Fisher and the County Council about how the money should be used.

Following the meeting, County Councilor Chris Robinson asked for the language to be clarified and the boundary maps to be revised. Deputy County Attorney Lynda Viti presented an amended version on Wednesday.

While the new ordinance addressed some of Robinson’s worries, it also brought up new questions as it was discussed.

County staff debated whether the three subcommittees created too much bureaucracy for the overall panel to function easily. Elected officials said it was unclear if the groups were supposed to provide representation for the county’s residents and create a set of rules for land to qualify or review properties.

County Councilor Malena Stevens said she thought the subcommittees were intended to temporarily provide input on evaluation standards to the greater executive committee, which would then review the land and determine which properties to pursue. After one year, the three subcommittees could be dismissed while the open space advisory committee, or executive committee, would continue meeting.

But Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox questioned how it would function and how land trusts would be involved with the different groups. She said there could be miscommunication and a lengthy approval process with multiple subcommittees and emphasized the need for clear, well-established criteria that can be applied to the land. It was suggested if there was one committee, it could travel to each of the county’s geographic zones.

County staff also debated whether the subcommittees would be expected to identify individual landowners they want to approach or if it would pinpoint target areas based on sustainability, growth mitigation and water conservation to preserve. Fisher said the county doesn’t want private citizens peppering property owners to preserve their land while County Councilor Roger Armstrong said that was unlikely to happen.

Staffers seemed to agree the committee should have the right to help identify properties, in some capacity, while the county or a land trust would pursue negotiations. The county manager isn’t required to rely on the open space advisory committee for recommendations and can pursue land independently.

Elected officials also agreed the standards for evaluating whether a property should qualify for bond money should be public, but Armstrong was concerned about landowners’ privacy. He said the county needs to treat the matter with sensitivity and warned of “real problems” that could be created if negotiations aren’t kept confidential.

The ordinance states all recommendations shall be made in a public meeting, however, matters of property acquisition can be discussed in a closed session. Robinson suggested landowners be given the choice of if they want a secure or open transaction. Once a property is under contract, it may be disclosed to the public.

If the county pursues property acquisitions without using a land trust, that will keep transactions more secure, according to Fox. She said there’s an open session expectation during Eastern Summit County Agricultural Preservation and Open Lands Advisory Committee meetings which allows for good discussion and make sthe projects stronger in the end. She advocated for open meetings for transparency and to ensure the county and land trusts aren’t bidding against each other. Fox said public money, such as the general obligation bond proceeds, should see the light of day.

“It protects the community’s interest in the long run,” she said.

County Councilor Doug Clyde said it was important for the county to get community input because the voters have taken a lot on faith in passing the bond. Staffers acknowledged public involvement is essential to equally distribute the funds but questioned how they would execute it.

“$50 million won’t go very far with thousands of properties,” Armstrong said.

Robinson suggested the three subcommittees serve as regional advisory groups that exist to develop standards, compile a confidential list of properties and appoint members to the executive committee. The groups would then dissolve while the open space advisory committee considered what land to pursue.

The County Council asked to review a subsequent draft of the ordinance before taking action.

“I can’t disagree with anything you’re saying. I would like to get them working,” Fisher said.