Summit County Council slated to appoint interim county manager

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher, center, shown in 2019, announced plans on July 6 to leave the position by the end of the month. The Summit County Council, including Glenn Wright, left, and Chris Robinson, back, could name a temporary replacement for him on Wednesday.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Council is slated to take the first steps towards finding a replacement for outgoing Summit County Manager Tom Fisher during Wednesday’s meeting.

David Warnock, the county’s human resources director, is scheduled to lead the discussion around 5:30 p.m., and it’s estimated to last around five minutes. Deputy County Manager Janna Young works under Fisher, but the County Council agenda doesn’t provide insight into who might be chosen for the role.

County Council Chair Chris Robinson said elected officials would also begin discussing the process for finding Fisher’s successor on Wednesday, which may include an external recruitment process or promoting an internal candidate.

“Tom has excelled as our County Manager for the last seven-plus years. It’s hard to see him go and whoever succeeds him will have big shoes to fill, but we’ve had him for a good, long period and his desires to move closer to family and back to Colorado for this final phase of his career are very understandable,” Robinson said. “Our loss will be Frisco’s gain! He has assembled and led a talented team and worked extremely hard to implement the strategic effects that the Council has put into place.”

Fisher announced plans on July 6 to vacate his post at the end of the month. He leaves Summit County for Frisco, Colorado, where he’ll serve as the town manager. Fisher previously worked in the state as the Mesa County administrator before taking on his current role.

He became Summit County’s second-ever manager in January of 2015 and held the position for just over seven years. Fisher superseded Bob Jasper, who retired after five years in December 2014. He was the first county manager after voters moved to convert the government from a three-member county commission to a five-member County Council with a county manager.

Fisher said that Jasper, his former boss, encouraged him to apply for the County Courthouse position. An executive recruitment company was also utilized in the county’s search to replace Jasper. The County Council then took recommendations from a manager selection committee, consisting of various department heads and other county officials, and selected Fisher from a field of 45 applicants. He was hired in October of 2014 for a three-year contract and was paid $140,000 to start.

Elected officials at the time said Fisher’s experience working in transportation and local government played a significant role in his hiring. Fisher helped tackle issues like traffic, open space and planning in his early years. More recently, he led the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Fisher anticipates his last day in Coalville will be around July 31. It’s unclear if and how the county’s work plan will be affected in the interim period while the County Council searches for a replacement. He previously said he has no doubt elected officials will choose the right fit for the county.