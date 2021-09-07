Summit County Council supports spending $2M for parks projects in Coalville

Summit County councilors indicated support for spending $2 million to build ballfields near Coalville's Beacon Hill Park as well as to improve the Summit County Fairgrounds. One councilor says it is an aggressive way to counteract an "inequity" in funding between the east and west sides of the county.

Courtesy of Tyler Rowser

Summit County elected officials have spoken of an imbalance in investment in projects on the east and west sides of the county and last month indicated their willingness to invest $2 million to bridge that gap.

The County Council oversees the disbursement of some proceeds of sales taxes generated on hotel rooms, restaurants and other sources.

Committees meet to recommend how the council doles out money from the recreation, arts and parks (RAP) tax and restaurant tax, for example, and the council generally rubber-stamps the recommendations. The grants generally go to organizations on the western side of the county that consistently receive money.

Janna Young, deputy county manager, told the County Council last month that since 2015, the county has distributed more than $15.5 million in restaurant sales taxes with the vast majority going to the Snyderville Basin.

“If you look at eastern Summit County, they have only received 4.1% of those dollars, which is about $630,000,” Young said. “… Of the $2.9 million that’s allocated (annually), the East Side only gets about $105,000. Most of those dollars are invested on the west side of the county.”

In addition to granting out the money, the county keeps 10% of receipts every year — about $300,000. That council is limited in what it can spend the money on, Young said, generally on projects that will support restaurants to create more restaurant tax.

The council agreed last month to spend $2 million, or nearly half the fund’s $4.2 million balance, to finance a project to build ballfields in Coalville on land owned by the North Summit Recreation Special Service District and to make improvements to the Summit County Fairgrounds.

The $2 million would complement a $1.1 million request the district is making for RAP tax funding for the project. The total project would cost $3.1 million.

Councilors indicated they supported the effort, though they did not formally approve the expenditure from the restaurant tax fund. That would come during budget discussions later this year. Young indicated the council’s support of using that funding source would increase the project’s chances of receiving the $1.1 million grant.

Councilor Malena Stevens said she supported the underlying goal of investing in the East Side.

“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “… With east Summit County getting only 4% of what we’ve allocated through the tax, the RAP tax grants over the years, I feel like this is an aggressive way for us to make up some of that inequity in how that’s been distributed.”

The project would involve the construction of two softball fields, one soccer/multi-purpose field, scoreboards, bleachers and concessions facilities on land near Beacon Hill Park in Coalville.

It would also include aspects of the second phase of the Summit County Fairgrounds master plan, which includes tearing up ground for landscaping/irrigation, demolishing tennis courts, adding lighting and other improvements.

According to the county’s distribution formula, $1.1 million is earmarked for North Summit recreation projects from an $8.8 million pool of RAP Tax money. Multiple North Summit entities, including the school and recreation districts, Coalville and Summit County agreed to pool their efforts and apply for the entire $1.1 million for this park improvement project.

According to a staff report, Henefer also supports the effort and will not submit an application for a competing project.

North Summit Rec officials said they hoped the improvements would allow the Coalville area to host sports tournaments and increase the attendant business activity in town.

It is not the first time in recent months the county has supported increasing funding from these sources for North Summit organizations. In June, the council agreed to give $11,000 in RAP tax funding to a new entity called North Summit Unite , which was seeking nonprofit status to support North Summit cultural organizations.