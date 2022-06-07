Summit County Council to discuss multi-unit housing proposal in Pinebrook

A developer is seeking to construct 22 townhomes at 3085 Pinebrook Road on a 1-acre lot in Pinebrook that was once used as a tennis court. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission rejected the proposal in April, but the Summit County Council will have the final say.

The Summit County Council is slated to hold a discussion on Wednesday about a project seeking to create 22 townhomes on a 1-acre lot in Pinebrook, which has incited negative reactions from area residents and the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission unanimously rejected the proposal and forwarded a negative recommendation to the County Council after a meeting in late April where Pinebrook residents expressed concerns about the project. Elected officials are now scheduled to have a work session to review the details of the proposal, in particular, whether the amount of affordable housing justifies new density.

The developer, Resonance Ventures, is asking for the parcel, which was previously used as a tennis court, to be rezoned from a rural residential zone to a community commercial zone as well as a conditional-use permit for eight one-bedroom, nine two-bedroom and five three-bedroom townhomes.

Without rezoning the land, the Planning Commission cannot approve the conditional-use permit as the project wouldn’t meet the density requirements. Rural residential zones limit density to one unit per 20 acres, while community commercial zone density is based on a proposal’s ability to meet all required development and performance standards established in the Snyderville Basin Development Code, including if it has a compelling public interest.

The County Council would have to deny the rezone to uphold the denial of the project, but if it’s approved the applicant is required to return to the Planning Commission for a decision about the permit. If the County Council moves for a rezone, it could also create a development agreement that reverts the zoning to rural residential if the project isn’t built. The agreement could also include affordable housing restrictions, design parameters and more.

The developer argues that by making all of the units affordable housing, the project provides a benefit to the community by facilitating moderate-income housing. The project would restrict units to people earning 30%, 60% and 80% area median income, which is between $28,000 and $75,000.

In a letter to the county planner, the developer said it’s aware of approximately 220 affordable or workforce housing units that are needed in Summit County. They firm said it would provide a variety of housing options across the development, specifically a “strong mix” of 60% area median income units.

“There is a shortage of affordable rental housing in the area. There is little housing in the city that is affordable for those people who work for wages in the city. Many of the employees in the city commute to other areas to find affordable residences. Many of the residents of the area commute to other areas for employment,” an excerpt from the staff report stated.

However, some homeowners who object to the project say it isn’t compatible with the existing neighborhood. During the April meeting and in earlier correspondences, neighbors expressed concern about parking, the number of units and other safety issues.

The project was introduced to the Planning Commission in September 2020. The initial proposal consisted of 21 units, including 13 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom units. The Planning Commission at the time determined the proposal was not detailed enough to give specific input, according to the staff report. Earlier this year, in February and March, more information was provided.

In April, the Planning Commission determined the project doesn’t comply with Policy 2.3 of the Snyderville Basin General Plan, which states new entitlements must have “a compelling countervailing public interest,” and rejected the proposal. However, the County Council has the final say.

County staffers are now asking elected officials to review the proposed rezone and provide feedback on the request. It’s unlikely that any formal action will occur and a public hearing will be scheduled in the future.

The County Council is planning to start the discussion at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in person at the Richins Building and electronically via Zoom.