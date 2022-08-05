Summit County Council to host property tax presentation

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County assessor, auditor and treasurer will appear before the Summit County Council next week to discuss property taxes amid homeowners’ concerns.

The presentation will outline the assessment process and why property taxes are going up for many county residents. Public comment will be taken in-person and via Zoom after the discussion.

“I know you’ve been hearing a lot from community members, I’m sure, about their property tax notices. We’re working to get something on your agenda next week where we can have a briefing from all of the elected offices involved in that process to help share with the community about how that works,” said Janna Young, the interim county manager, on Wednesday.

There was a 58% increase in the sale prices of single-family homes in Summit County in fiscal year 2021 and an additional 11% growth in fiscal year 2022, according to county officials.

But as property values increase, so do taxes.

County data found a Coalville residence valued at $727,573 paid $994.01 in property taxes in 2021. This year, the home was valued at over $1.4 million, causing taxes to increase to around $1,000.

The notices that have arrived in mailboxes are not bills, but announcements of how property values have been assessed. Appeals can be filed through the Board of Equalization until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. Visit http://www.summitcounty.org/BOE for more information. Final tax bills will be mailed in October.

County Councilor Roger Armstrong suggested presenters provide a sample tax bill that itemizes where the increases are coming from.

‘This year, the county, I don’t believe, raised anything in our taxes. When I looked at mine, the biggest line item was the school district, as I recall. There might have been a small increase for the fire district – and I live in Park City, so mine is going to be different from other areas of the county,” he said.

The property tax presentation is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Richins Building, 1885 W. Ute Blvd in Park City.