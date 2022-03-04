Summit County Council votes to expand North Summit Fire District board

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

While many East Side residents have advocated for the Administrative Control Board of the North Summit Fire District to be dismantled after officials suspended firefighters over insubordination claims, the Summit County Council instead voted to increase the board’s membership on Wednesday.

The elected officials hope the change will be a compromise as it would allow them to join the panel or appoint new community members, while possibly considering geography, to its ranks. The decision comes days after a resident created an online petition calling for the entire Administrative Control Board to be terminated. It had garnered 350 signatures as of Friday morning.

Monica LeCates, who served as a North Summit firefighter from 2017 to 2020, said she created the petition to serve as a voice for the volunteers who fear repercussions if they publicly speak out. She said her group is not necessarily opposed to the Administrative Control Board as a whole but wants to see at least two of its members removed.

Prior to Wednesday’s County Council action, the Administrative Control Board was made up of five members including one representative appointed by Coalville and another by Henefer with the remaining three selected by the County Council. Each term is four years and individuals may serve up to three terms. Two-thirds of the council must agree to vote someone out.

The County Council adopted changes aimed at allowing them to engage more of the community by appointing additional people to the board and increasing membership to seven or nine representatives. Members of the panel cannot be Fire District employees or their immediate family and must be registered Summit County voters. Most special service districts utilize an Administrative Control Board to function, according to David Thomas, the county’s chief civil deputy.

The majority of elected officials seemed to support adding voices to the Administrative Control Board, but Glenn Wright opposed the proposition, saying the current board is working well and there is no need for change. He also questioned if there would be enough community interest in filling the positions. However, Thomas clarified that they are not required to fill all of the spots.

Council member Malena Stevens said she was intrigued by the idea because it would allow people with new perspectives to provide additional insights to the board during the North Summit Fire District’s transitional period. Officials have indicated they plan to review the Fire District’s operating model in the wake of insubordination allegations.

The Park City Fire District temporarily took over services in North Summit in February when a firefighter refused to dispatch for a hunting accident in Echo Canyon that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

Likewise, Councilor Roger Armstrong supported the change as county staff continue working to rebuild the organization. He said there’s been a lot of “angst” in the community, but adding council members to the Administrative Control Board might help “bring things down to a simmer.” Armstrong also thought the addition of elected officials to the board would allow the county to be more proactive as North Summit and its fire district grow.

“We heard from some parts of the district that people felt like they needed to have a voice and this would be the opportunity to do that,” Armstrong said. “It may start to heal whatever wounds exist.”

Council Chair Chris Robinson said he was willing to volunteer for the panel and suggested Armstrong also serve. He hoped elected officials would have two others in mind for appointment by the next County Council meeting.

LeCates, despite the petition urging the board to be disbanded, was happy with the County Council’s decision and believes it will help redistribute the power of the Administrative Control Board. She said that many challenges began when some of the board’s current members were brought on.

While her group wants to see some of the members removed, they also want the former North Summit Fire District chief who was terminated by the county last year, Ian Nelson, to be rehired. LeCates said this would allow the chief to “pick up where he ended” and help during the adjustment period.

The county will do neither, according to Summit County Manager Tom Fisher.

At the least, LeCates’ group would like to see a new chief with good community relationships hired.

“We want to see a team effort, not a dictatorship,” she said. “We feel confident moving forward and it’s nice to see them stepping up.”

Councilors also accepted the appointment of Louise Willoughby, who serves on the Coalville City Council, to the Administrative Control Board on Wednesday following Don Winters’ resignation.

County staff planned to have a special meeting on Friday where they would tour the Tollgate community with its residents and representatives of the Administrative Control Board. Tollgate Canyon homeowners have previously vocalized their grievances regarding the suspension of the firefighters and concerns regarding their hard-to-reach neighborhood.