Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde expected to resign later this month

Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde, who was first elected in 2016 and ran unopposed in 2020, is planning to vacate the role early. He is expected to step down at the end of October. The Summit County Democratic Party is tasked with finding his replacement.

Clyde, who was on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission before he was elected to the County Council in 2016, has served over a decade in county government. He initially ran for the seat because of disagreements with other council members about certain topics and concerns about issues on the East Side, such as development, but Clyde said he no longer has the time required for the role.

Other factors such as the demands of the job, the lasting impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of civility among the public also contributed to Clyde’s decision, he said. The outgoing county councilor hasn’t set an exact date for his departure, but he plans to retire by the end of the month.

Clyde said he’s waiting for the County Council to vote on legislation that would protect the Weber Basin and preserve water quality on the East Side, a topic he’s passionate about. Clyde has largely been focused on preservation, watersheds and wetlands. He said he trusts his fellow County Council members to make the right decision; however, he wants to see it through.

“We are responsible for it,” Clyde said in an interview.

Once Clyde formally tells the County Council he intends to step down, the council will notify the Summit County Democratic Party of the vacancy. The party then has 30 days to go through a selection process and appoint a replacement for the balance of his term.

Katy Owens Hubler, chair of the Summit County Democratic Party, said a filing period will open where people can express their interest in the role. She’s already received notifications from two interested parties. Then, a central committee of county delegates and elected officials from the party will come together and vote on the candidates. The winner will take on the rest of Clyde’s term, which expires in 2025.

Clyde said he wants his successor to be a woman and an East Sider.

“Equity begins at home. There’s nothing good about having an inequitable council,” he said. “Secondly, a person who is from the East Side, who knows how to bail hay and also understands the resort economy, because both are essential for our future.”

Clyde’s experience in land use and resort-based development, as well as his environmental background and concerns about density, helped him win the county Democratic Party’s nomination and subsequent election in 2016. He ran unopposed in 2020.

Even after his years on the County Council, growth and water quality are still the biggest concerns for Clyde — and the issues he said the East Side should be the most focused on. The community soon must also find how it fits into greater Summit County, he said.

“The East Side needs to define what business they’re in. When you look around, really their only choice is to be involved in recreation. They’ve got water. They’ve got wetlands. They’ve got trees. They’ve got mountains. They’ve got blue sky. They’ve got clean air. They have no choice. There’s nothing to mine there and if you pave it all, then you’re done. If you want to make the Kamas meadow look like Murray in the mountains, that’s fine, just, you’re done at that point. There’s nothing left to live for,” he said.