Summit County Democratic Party advocates for blue voices at all levels during caucus

From the voters to the candidates, Summit County Democrats underscored the importance of having blue voices at the local and state level during the party’s caucus Tuesday night.

Around 135 people attended the party’s event at Ecker Hill Middle School with about 50 others participating at South Summit Middle School and North Summit Middle School. Summit County Democratic Party Chair Katy Owens Hubler said she thought there was a great turnout and was pleased to see everyone in person again following a virtual caucus in 2020.

“It’s pretty good for a non-presidential year,” she said.

Inclusivity and change were the main themes of the night, with candidates highlighting how they plan to represent Democratic values and citizens determining who is most qualified to nominate their party’s representatives.

Although many neighborhoods were represented by residents willing to serve as delegates at the county and state conventions, others had no one to speak for them. Owens Hubler praised caucus-goers for coming out and meeting their neighbors. Citizens chosen to serve as delegates are responsible for vetting candidates on behalf of voters in their precinct and spend time learning about their concerns.

The caucus is the first opportunity for voters to participate in the election process, but it’s also the first time for many candidates to pitch their campaign to residents. Delegates chosen on caucus night attend the party’s county and state nominating conventions where they are tasked with selecting the nominee for the general election ballot. In races with multiple candidates from the same party, a primary election is held if no candidate receives at least 60% of the delegate vote.

While some residents want to become delegates to learn all of the candidates’ platforms, Old Town couple Eric and Susan Fredston-Hermann said they wanted to take on the role to elect a specific candidate.

While she follows politics at the national level, Susan Fredston-Hermann wanted to be more involved locally when she learned of long-time Parkite Coleen Reardon’s run for the Summit County Council.

Susan Fredston-Hermann said she often visited Park City as a teenager but after moving to Summit County full time in 2008, she began noticing issues with traffic, nightly rentals and seasonal workers and became troubled over development in the community. The couple, who attended a caucus once years ago, came out to Tuesday’s event and nominated themselves as county delegates to help Reardon get elected.

Although the couple has seemingly made up their minds, several candidates appearing on the ballot from the county to the state level introduced themselves to voters and provided insight into their platforms.

Speaking to the crowd, Reardon said that she was inspired to run when she realized she isn’t done working with the community while transitioning into a new phase of her life. She believes it’s critical to address topics like transportation and traffic, regional planning and affordable housing, and she plans to use her long-standing business relationships and leadership skills for the role.

Former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte, who is running against Reardon for Summit County Council Seat E, said his experience on the panel helped him develop a skill set when it comes to addressing issues in the county — particularly development. He added that he served as a delegate nearly 12 years ago and is excited to meet with fellow Democrats.

Summit County Auditor Michael Howard told the crowd he was seeking one last term. If elected, he plans to expand audit functionality, increase transparency and work with the State Tax Commission. He said it’s been a pleasure to serve the community and hopes to do it for another four years.

His challenger, Peoa resident Cindy Keyes, spoke of her connection to the community as a fifth-generation resident. She said that her decades of experience working in the private and public sectors have given her the knowledge, skills and work ethic needed for the auditor job. Keyes said she will prioritize serving the community because it’s “better and stronger” when people are working together.

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson, who doesn’t have a Democrat challenger but will face a Republican in November, told voters that while some people say he’s served as an elected official for too long, he believes his experience is necessary because the county is under pressure. He hopes to continue leading the county through several issues and challenges like conservation, water and traffic.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson and Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez, who are running for reelection unopposed, both told voters how honored they feel to serve the community. Olson also spoke on behalf of Evelyn Furse, the Summit County clerk, who was helping run the South Summit caucus location.

Candidates running for office at the state level spoke of the need for a Democratic voice in government, particularly after the Utah Legislature passed several bills that directly impacted Summit County.

Glenn Wright, who launched a congressional campaign following his decision not to run for another Summit County Council term, said he hopes to spread his message about issues like climate change, war and human rights at the state level and around the county.

Snyderville Basin resident Jill Fellow, who is running for Utah State Senate after a failed bid for the Summit County Council in 2020, criticized redistricting efforts to split up blue areas in the state like Park City and Summit County.

Kris Cambell, another Basin resident and the only Democrat to run in the newly drawn Utah House of Representatives District 4 seat, said his district became bluer with redistricting, and he hopes to heal polarization if elected.

Owens Hubler said it was great to see candidates at every level attending the local caucus night, and that voters want representation from the local to the federal level. She hopes voters stay engaged ahead of the party’s county convention on April 2. The state event is scheduled to be held on April 23.

“We’re looking to make changes. It’s a long game being a Democrat in Utah,” she said.