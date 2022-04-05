Summit County Democrats select party nominees at virtual convention

Summit County Democrats nominated two candidates during the party’s virtual convention on Saturday with one heading to the November ballot and the other unseating the incumbent.

Summit County Council candidate Canice Harte spoke to Democrats during their caucus meeting in March at Ecker Hill Middle School.

David Jackson/Park Record

Delegates selected former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte as the nominee for Summit County Council Seat E over challenger Coleen Reardon, a long-standing figure in the Park City-area ski industry, earning him a place in the general election. Peoa resident Cindy Keyes also secured her victory over current County Auditor Michael Howard by earning 60% of the delegate vote.

As the party’s nominee, Harte will face off against Libertarian candidate Michael Franchek and the candidate who wins the Republican nomination for the County Council seat in the fall. Republicans will choose between former Francis Mayor Byron Ames and John “Jack” Murphy at the GOP convention on April 19 to represent their party in the race.

If either candidate fails to earn enough delegate support at the county convention, the race will be decided by a primary election in June.

Harte, a resident of Pinebrook, said he was humbled to win the nomination. He said he initially thought one candidate might earn enough delegate support but was surprised he surpassed the 60% needed. Without a primary election, Harte plans to focus on learning more about the other challengers.

Ahead of the county convention, Harte said he spent a lot of time speaking with delegates about their concerns. The former planning commissioner expected many delegates to already have a favorite candidate but was surprised to see others that appeared to be neutral going into the convention.

He said many delegates expressed frustrations over rapid growth in the community, particularly related to East Side development, and questions arose on how Summit County can maintain its “sense of self” amid the changes.

Harte said his experience working at the planning level and as a business owner in addition to his involvement in community organizations like Summit County Search and Rescue helped him beat Reardon to earn the party’s nomination. He said his balanced skill set will be valuable as residents and county officials begin planning ahead to address topics like transportation, traffic and other related issues.

Harte congratulated Reardon for running a great campaign and said he looks forward to working with her in the future. He also praised the delegates for taking the time to participate in the process. There was a 99% turnout for county delegates, according to Summit County Democratic Party Chair Katy Owens Hubler.

In the short term, Harte will look at what’s needed to fundraise his campaign going into November but anticipates that he will need support from the community to keep it running. He said over the last few elections, it’s become more expensive for candidates to fund their races.

Moving forward, he wants to take time to speak with residents and gain community input. Harte said he aspires to create a more open dialogue for voters and wants to ensure everyone’s voices are heard. Then, he’ll use the information to support a bigger campaign for the general election.

Unlike the race for Summit County Council Seat E, only Democrats filed for the Summit County auditor position. Keyes said she felt joy and excitement after learning she had earned the support of delegates at the county convention. She credits a strong support group and taking time to meet with voters as the reasons why she stood out as the top candidate.

Summit County Auditor candidate Cindy Keyes spoke to Democrats at their caucus meeting in March at Ecker Hill Middle School.

David Jackson/Park Record

“I feel that the delegates trusted in what was being said about me and my skills and work ethic,” Keyes said. “I want to thank the delegates for trusting in me and for giving me the opportunity to prove myself to them and all the citizens of Summit County. I will not let you down.”

Keyes said one of the biggest concerns from delegates was the need for the auditor’s office to meet statutory requirements and be more responsive to citizens. She is most looking forward to having a presence in the county office and learning what residents and employees need most.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Eve Furse, the Summit County clerk, are all running uncontested, and were present during the event. Incumbent County Councilor Chris Robinson, who ran uncontested in the Democratic Party but will face Republican Holly McClure for Seat D in November, was in attendance as well.

Several other state candidates, including Kris Campbell for House District 4, Meaghan Miller for House District 59, Darika Verdugo on behalf of Brian King for House District 23, and Jill Fellow for Senate District 20 as well as candidates for the state’s democratic party spoke during the convention, too. Participating federal candidates included Glenn Wright for Congressional District 3, Oscar Mata on behalf of Rick Jones for Congressional District 1 and Kael Weston for U.S. Senate. Independent Evan McMullin criticized Sen. Mike Lee as a pro-Trump candidate and said he wants to diversify political leadership.

Many of the state and federal candidates highlighted a desire to have blue voices at all levels of government during the convention.