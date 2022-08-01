Summit County deputies led on brief pursuit in Jeremy Ranch
The man had not been located by shift change
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were led on a brief pursuit through Jeremy Ranch on Friday.
Deputies were attempting to locate a vehicle that was reported stolen in Salt Lake City and found it in a driveway on Saddleback Road with a man inside, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man left the driveway, he drove over a spike strip put down by the Sheriff’s Office. A short pursuit ensued.
The man drove to Hidden Cove Road and abandoned the vehicle outside a home. He then fled on foot, according to the report.
The Sheriff’s Office deployed surveillance drones and requested the assistance of a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to help find the man. He had not been located by shift change.
