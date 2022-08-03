Summit County Fair returns this weekend

The Summit County Fair makes its annual return this Saturday and runs until Aug. 13. The theme this year is “You’ve never been in a barn and it shows.”

A beloved Summit County tradition honoring the community’s agricultural history will make its annual appearance this weekend.

An action-packed Saturday night marks the return of the Summit County Fair, which runs from Aug. 6-13. This year’s theme, “You’ve never been in a barn and it shows,” pays homage to the traditional, small-town county fair offerings.

The fair brings in farm animals and beauty queens, a junior livestock sale and 4-H exhibition as well as a carnival midway packed with games, food and entertainment. The event primarily takes place in Coalville and is free to attend, except for two ticketed events.

A demolition derby is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the fair’s opening night. The sold-out event provides a thrilling experience as spectators watch drivers smash and crash into each other. Fair-goers can also enjoy live music and a beer, wine and spirits garden on Saturday.

Tickets are also needed to attend the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, which is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. The event includes bull riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and more. Tickets are still available and cost $15 for an adult or $9 for children ages four to 14.

Other fair activities include the Little Buckaroo Rodeo, a parade, art showcases, floriculture exhibits, live entertainment, a senior luncheon and more.

The Wild & Woolie sheep dog trials will be held following the fair’s conclusion. The event is scheduled from Aug. 19-21. Country musician Easton Corbin is also scheduled to perform at the fairgrounds on Sept. 3.

Visit summitcountyfair.org for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 4

7 p.m. – Miss Summit County scholarship pageant (North Summit High School auditorium)

Saturday, Aug. 6

5 p.m. – Food booths open

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open

7 p.m. – Demolition derby (large arena, ticketed event)

Monday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – 4-H exhibitions entered (Ledges Event Center)

Tuesday, Aug. 9

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Home Arts exhibitions entered (Ledges Event Center)

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. – 4-H exhibitions entered (Ledges Event Center)

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Fine Arts exhibitions entered (Ledges Event Center)

4 p.m. – Open Horse show (large arena and small arena)

4 p.m. – Limited food booths open

5 p.m. – Rabbit Showmanship (livestock arena)

Wednesday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Home Arts baked good entered (Ledges Event Center)

12:30 p.m. – Youth Pet Fest registration, open to children ages four to 12 with small, leashed pets (livestock pavilion)

1 p.m. – Youth Pet Fest (livestock pavilion)

4 p.m. – Carnival opens

6 p.m. – Food booths open

6 p.m. – Little Buckaroo Rodeo (large arena)

Thursday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. – Horticulture and Floriculture entered (Ledges Event Center)

8 a.m. – Jr. Livestock showings begin

4 p.m. – All exhibitions and food booths open

4 p.m. – Carnival opens

6 p.m. – Little Buckaroo Rodeo (large arena)

Friday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. – Livestock judging

10:30 a.m. – All exhibitions, vendors and food booths open

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Carnival open

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Summit County Senior Day luncheon (entertainment tent)

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – BalletNext (entertainment tent)

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Premium booth open (Ledges Event Center)

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.- Summit JHS Strings (entertainment tent)

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Summit Springers (entertainment tent)

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Kimbree Lee Pritchard (entertainment tent)

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Summit Performers (entertainment tent)

4 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open

4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Break

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Steve Bosco (entertainment tent)

8 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo (large arena, ticketed event)

Saturday, Aug. 13

7 a.m. – Park City Lions early bird breakfast (Coalville City Hall)

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Main Street Parade (Coalville)

11 a.m. – All exhibitions, food booths, 4-H entrepreneurs and vendors open

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Beer, wine and spirits garden open

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Carnival open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – John Burrows (entertainment tent)

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Premium booth open (Ledges Event Center)

12 pm. – Jr. livestock sale starts (livestock building)

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Blaine Blonquist (entertainment tent)

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Silver King Band (entertainment tent)

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Swan Workman Band (entertainment tent)

8 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo (large arena, ticketed event)