Summit County fire danger increased to high ahead of Labor Day

Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer said fire danger becomes heightened as vegetation dries out and becomes more susceptible to ignition. The Wanship Fire, shown in July, burned nearly 40 acres after a structure fire spread onto nearby land.

Courtesy of Summit County

Summit County officials urge caution throughout the three-day weekend as Parkites and visitors celebrate Labor Day amid high fire danger.

The weekend forecast called for record-breaking temperatures in the Salt Lake Valley, with the first three days of the month expected to reach 15 degrees above normal in some places, according to the National Weather Service.

Although the weather in Park City is expected to be somewhat lower, in the mid to high 80s, the combination of high temperatures, wind and dry conditions led the county’s fire danger to be increased from moderate to high on Wednesday. Factors such as high temperatures, decreased precipitation, low relative humidity and wind determine a region’s fire risk.

Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer said the upcoming warm, dry weather isn’t uncommon compared to recent weeks, but it isn’t paired with rain as it has been in the past. Fire danger becomes heightened as vegetation dries out and becomes more susceptible to ignition.

Officials did not see an increase in fires in early August because monsoonal rains have helped keep fuel sources moist, which reduces the risk of fires starting and limits the amount of burn time for those that do ignite. But as they continue to dry out, Boyer said, the risk of a fire increases. Wind can also be a dangerous element if it pushes a blaze onto nearby land.

“As it’s starting to dry out, things are starting to carry a little bit further,” he said. “This is also the time of year when we’ve seen fires like the Henefer fire occur.”

The U.S. Forest Service is seeing an increase in the number of fires and they are growing larger than those reported recently, according to Boyer.

Summit County’s fire danger increased from moderate to high in July. It was reduced in early August as Utah’s monsoon season helped saturate the state’s grasses and vegetation, including scattered thunderstorms in certain parts of the county that kept fuel sources moist.

Utah’s fire season usually runs from early June to late October with the risk decreasing as fall arrives. Salt Lake City in September has only surpassed temperatures hotter than 100 degrees in 1979, 2019 and 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Boyer anticipates fire danger could remain high for at least the next three to four weeks if hot, dry weather with low relative humidity continues.

Parkites and visitors are urged to use smart fire sense throughout Labor Day weekend and in the weeks ahead.

Boyer reminds people to stay with campfires until they’re fully extinguished and cold to the touch. He also advises performing maintenance checks on cars and boats, and ensuring all chains are tied up, before traveling to prevent a roadway fire. Vehicles should not be parked in tall grass until cooled as the hot exhaust can cause vegetation to ignite.

Other safety tips include clearing dead debris near campfires and having firefighting tools close by.

“Use good fire sense. Be smart,” Boyer said.

Text SCFIREINFO to 888777 for updates about current fire conditions and active fires in Summit County.