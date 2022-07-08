Summit County fire danger increased to high

The fire danger in Summit County increased from moderate to high on Thursday.

Several factors, including hot temperatures, decreased precipitation and an increase in the total number of fires contributed to the decision, according to Bryce Boyer, the county’s fire warden.

Next week’s forecast calls for higher temperatures with lower relative humidity, which are both important considerations for wildfire danger. Vegetation is also drying out because there hasn’t been as much wet weather recently – and that isn’t expected to change soon.

Boyer said the conditions have caused the grass to turn from green to yellow, creating more fuel to burn. This can impact how quickly and easily a fire can course through an area.

Officials consider that, along with how many fires they’re responding to, when assessing the region’s fire danger. Boyer said firefighters at lower elevations have been battling larger fires that require more resources. Typically, it’s grass and slash piles that are burning rather than mountain brush.

Fires aren’t starting as often in higher elevations, but the numbers are increasing at a noticeable rate, according to Boyer. The flames aren’t traveling as far at this elevation because branches and the forest floor, also known as the duff layer, are burning. Experts expect fires to occur more often as moisture evaporates from fuel sources as drought conditions persist.

Last week, a red flag warning, which means weather conditions can a dangerous fire, was issued in Summit County. Low relative humidity and wind are also expected over the next seven days as well as hotter temperatures that don’t allow for substantial overnight cooling. The county’s fire danger was raised from moderate to high for the week based on these considerations.

“That just makes for a really bad thing,” Boyer said. “People need to be really cautious.”

There was one fire in Summit County over the Fourth of July weekend. The blaze burned less than a quarter of an acre near exit 191 on Interstate 80. Officials suspect fireworks started the fire, but it’s still under investigation. There was also a fire in the Woodland area of Wasatch County that involved assistance from South Summit firefighters.

Boyer encouraged everyone creating a spark, whether it’s from starting a campfire or from welding, to be aware of their surroundings and the conditions. He said having someone watch for a fire to start will help snuff out a flame before it grows into a troublesome blaze. Around 70% of wildfires in Utah this year have been human-caused.

Other safety tips include clearing out dead debris near campfires and staying with one until it’s completely extinguished and cold to the touch, ensuring vehicles are properly maintained, having firefighting tools close by and practicing fire sense.

People can text SCFIREINFO to 888777 for updates about current fire conditions and active fires in Summit County.