Summit County Health Department releases coronavirus after-action report

Emil Chuang, MD, right, speaks with a patient to confirm her appointment for a Moderna vaccination at the Utah Film Studios in 2021.

Park Record file photo

It’s been more than seven months since Summit County health officials rescinded the Covid emergency declaration issued in March 2020. Now they’re taking what they’ve learned throughout the pandemic to improve public health responses in the future.

The Summit County Health Department presented a coronavirus after-action report detailing the county’s response throughout the pandemic during Monday’s Board of Health meeting. The analysis evaluates the Health Department’s efforts and critiques the actions taken with the goal of identifying successes and gaps in service. It was also presented to the Summit County Council on Wednesday.

The report utilizes data spanning from January 2020 through May 2022. There were nearly 14,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in Summit County during that time among a population of 42,647. There have been a total of 332 hospitalizations, with 50 people visiting the intensive care unit. Twenty-six people died.

Tools, such as vaccinations, have helped keep COVID-19 case counts low in recent months, although the virus is still active in the community. Summit County’s vaccination rate is around 90%.

The Health Department compared its response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s six domains of preparedness, including community resilience, incident and information management, countermeasures and mitigation, surge management and biosurveillance.

Health officials highlighted how certain actions taken, including strengthening community partnerships, issuing public health orders and sending emergency alerts, opening mass vaccination clinics and creating an epidemiologist position within the Health Department, met CDC standards. Other areas — such as the need for a medical reserve corps operations and volunteer plan, communication with vulnerable populations, formal surge management training with medical providers and clinical staff burnout — needed to be addressed

The Health Department is planning to incorporate the findings from the after-action report into developing an improved emergency response and preparedness strategies, policies, training and more. Several recommended changes will be instituted over time.

Health officials plan to complete a jurisdictional risk assessment to aid their public health emergency response and advocate for the creation of a countywide medical reserve corps. Clinical staff at the health department will also work with local school districts, specifically nurses, and longterm care facilities for planning purposes. County officials and partners are also expected to participate in numerous preparedness and response training exercises.

Board of Health members on Monday praised the Health Department for its response throughout the coronavirus pandemic. While much of the state turned away from health and safety restrictions, such as mask mandates, the majority of Summit County embraced the steps taken to protect the health of the general public as well as themselves.

COVID-19 transmission in Summit County remains low. The Health Department reported 31 confirmed cases last week compared to 34 this week. Case counts around this time last year were in the triple digits.

Updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters for protection against the omicron-specific variants are still available at local pharmacies and the Health Department. For more information, call 435-336-3234.