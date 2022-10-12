Summit County Health Department warns of tough flu season

The Summit County Health Department.

Park Record File Photo

Summit County’s coronavirus transmission level remains low, but health officials are urging caution as cooler temperatures approach.

The warm summer season allows the community to spend time outdoors, helping to limit the spread of airborne viruses, as COVID remains in the community and the upcoming influenza season approaches.

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant warns flu cases could be more severe this year after nearly disappearing because of social distancing and masking.

“We’re in a good spot and we’ll just have to maintain that delicate balance going into the fall and going indoors,” Bondurant said.

Health officials are looking to Australia and New Zealand, where the flu season typically runs from April to October, the winter months in the Southern Hemisphere, for indicators about how North America’s flu season will shape up. Unfortunately, Australia experienced the worst flu season it had in five years and Bondurant expects to see an increase in Northern Hemisphere flu cases this year.

The good news, he said, is the flu vaccine is around 80% effective. The shot provides added protection for individuals heading into the winter and holiday season.

“The math tells us that if you receive the vaccine that you are less likely to get sick because it captured the circulating strain. It’s troubling that it could be a really bad flu season, but I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to capture it.”

The flu shot and bivalent COVID-19 boosters have been well received by the community. The Health Department has seen an increase in demand for both vaccines, with booster appointments booked out for about three weeks. Bondurant said they’re trying to keep up with the demand, but he encourages the public to check out the community’s other options if they need an appointment sooner.

The Health Department opened its influence vaccine clinics on Tuesday. Flu vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Coalville, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday through Thursday in Park City, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in Kamas, until supplies run out. Health officials are also planning outreach in longterm care facilities and workplaces to make it easy for everyone to receive a vaccine.

A regular flu shot costs around $25. Children under the age of 18 with no insurance and people with Medicaid can receive one for $10. There are additional options for people 65 and older. Call 435-783-3161 to make an appointment.

Summit County reported 23 COVID cases this week, which was comparable to 25 the week before. There have been two hospitalizations over the last two weeks and testing positivity has been around 12 to 13%.

Case numbers are no longer an accurate reflection of actual coronavirus transmission because many people are testing at home or recognize their symptoms and choose to isolate without testing, according to Bondurant. This shifts the responsibility onto the individual rather than the public health, which officials have been striving for.

The Health Department also recognizes the importance of providing COVID testing and is one of a few remaining places in the state still offering it. However, Bondurant said hospital data is often a better indicator and the county’s level shows it’s on a good track.

Bondurant said now is a good time for people who have not yet received a COVID vaccine or the updated booster to do so. Traditional messaging about the importance of washing hands and staying home if sick will be issued before the community starts to move indoors. There will be additional campaigns throughout the ski season promoting health education.