Summit County health officials seek creation of new full-time job

The Summit County Health Department.

Park Record file photo

Summit County health officials are slated to meet with the Summit County Council on Wednesday to discuss creating a full-time position for a job that’s importance is underscored as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Phil Bondurant, the director of the Health Department, will ask the County Council to amend the Summit County chart of positions to allow for the hiring of a full-time epidemiologist rather than continue with a temporary employee model for the post.

Under Utah code, every local health department must have an epidemiologist – an individual with experience studying patterns of disease among people – on staff to perform essential public health functions. Epidemiologists serve as professional public health statisticians who look for trends, outliers or pockets of inconsistencies to help educate the public and inform the decisions that health officials make, according to Bondurant.

“An epidemiologist is a critical part of any health department. We can only be as good as the data we receive. That becomes an important part of everything we do,” Bondurant said.

Carolyn Rose, the Health Department’s former nursing director, fulfilled the job’s duties as part of her role prior to the pandemic. Then, the role of the epidemiologist was primarily to track and manage disease outbreaks, analyze data and collaborate with state work groups that specialize in epidemiology.

A few months into the pandemic, the Health Department tapped an independent contractor to assist Rose with the job when it became too difficult to manage both roles. Bondurant said the epidemiologists were tasked with collecting data on coronavirus case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths which helped determine the county’s COVID-19 response. They also represented Summit County at the state level as experts looked to identify and manage the virus’ spread throughout Utah.

The additional resource also made it easier to transition when Rose followed through with her retirement in October 2020. The epidemiology requirement is currently filled by the individual who started as an independent contractor, but they were later designated as a temporary employee in December 2021.

However, temporary employees are limited to six months of service before they are required to take a 90-day absence from county employment. Bondurant said the Health Department moved to a temporary staffing model as it didn’t initially have the capacity to divert resources for a long-term solution.

But as cases fall and with the position expiring on June 25, Bondurant said the Health Department can now devote more time to the hiring process. And although the omicron surge appears to be subsiding, Bondurant said there’s a continued need for epidemiologists to have a positive impact on the community’s overall health.

“When you think about all the different things that had to happen each day in terms of (COVID-19) response, everybody had their assigned tasks. Some, it was administration, others it was boots on the ground,” he said. “There needs to be a dedicated individual seeing data on a regular basis, and that consistency helps find those anomalies or those little vignettes of information that we can extract and implement in our decision making process.”

Moving forward, Bondurant said the epidemiologist will play a crucial role in improving health equity as the Health Department transitions out of its pandemic response and toward a “new face of public health.” He said the employee will act in a way that identifies areas in the community where the data indicates there’s a need for certain health strategies that promote equity while also serving in more traditional roles by monitoring sexually transmitted infenctions or the seasonal flu.

Although Summit County is often rated as one of the healthiest counties in the state, Bondurant said that doesn’t mean there aren’t pockets in the community that are struggling with access to health care, health literacy and how to navigate the medical system. Locally, this could mean focusing on the senior citizen and Latino populations as well as children, he said.

“There is data that indicate the good and the bad among these different categories. The epidemiologist will be focused on teasing out those diamonds in the rough to really help us make sure that as we move forward, we are addressing health equity at the highest level,” Bondurant said. “As we strive to do our best, we want to make sure we have a person that can provide us with that information.”

Before the Health Department can move forward with the hiring process, it must first receive approval from the County Council. Bondurant anticipates some elected officials asking questions to ensure there is a sustainable funding source for the position.

Bondurant said the salary for the position has not yet been decided, but monies will come from the Health Department’s general budget, not the county General Fund. The Utah Department of Health has provided $2 million in grant funding statewide since 2002 to ensure local health departments are compliant with the state’s minimum performance standards, according to the county staff report.

This year, the grant funding was increased to $6 million, which will provide the Health Department with an additional $133,000 to pay the epidemiologist’s salary and benefits. There are also four other grants that can be utilized to pay for the position.