Summit County invites residents 40 and older to make a vaccine appointment

Summit County officials are scheduling appointments for Utahns 40 and older at its drive-thru vaccine facility at Utah Film Studios.

Park Record file photo

Summit County announced Thursday morning it was inviting all Summit County residents 40 and older to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came as Gov. Spencer Cox said that all Utahns 50 years or older, and some others who have preexisting medical conditions, would be eligible to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 beginning March 8. A county spokesperson said the county’s age limit is lower than the state’s because of how the county’s pre-registration age data was collected, adding that the Health Department has the capacity to inoculate people in the younger age group.

“This is the largest group we’ve ever added,” Cox said during a briefing. “And we are having more and more vaccines come into the state every week — that’s why we feel comfortable doing this.”

Cox asked Utahns to wait until Monday to make an appointment to avoid overloading the websites and call centers that are facilitating the unprecedented vaccination effort.

Within an hour of Cox’s announcement, the Summit County Health Department’s website had crashed.

In a prepared statement announcing the move, the county said that 6,300 people between the ages of 40 and 64 had pre-registered to receive a vaccine, and that the county sent online invitations to make an appointment to be vaccinated to every member of that group.

It may be weeks between when someone is eligible to make a vaccine appointment and the date of that appointment. Cox said he anticipated opening up vaccine eligibility to all Utah adults next month, though he cautioned that timeline was optimistic and “assuming everything works out according to plan.”

“We anticipate and hope that by April, the beginning of April, we’ll be able to open up eligibility to every adult in the state of Utah. That’s what we’re shooting for,” he said.

Cox’s announcement came on the heels of the state receiving its first batch of vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — 23,000 doses arrived Wednesday, the governor said — and the announcement that health care partners including Intermountain Healthcare would set up mass vaccination sites, including one at Park City Hospital.

The Johnson & Johnson-manufactured vaccine requires only one dose, and officials have said it is as effective at preventing severe illness and death as the vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer.

Cox has also announced that Utahns may seek a vaccine anywhere in the state, but warned that they must return to that site to receive the second dose.

Summit County is continuing its mass vaccination drive at Utah Film Studios near Quinn’s Junction and recently doubled its capacity by adding a second drive-thru lane.

Health Director Rich Bullough said in the prepared statement that the county was confident it could broaden the eligibility requirements in part because of the success of that facility.

Officials have anticipated a massive increase in the number of doses coming to Utah by the end of the month, and that the distribution network will soon broaden to include partnerships with private entities like pharmacies at Walmart and Smith’s.

To register to receive a vaccine, visit summitcountyhealth.org/vaccine or call 435-333-0050.