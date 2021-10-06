Summit County is offering free COVID testing
Drive-thru sites set up in Park City, Kamas and Coalville
Summit County is hosting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its three Health Department offices.
The county is offering rapid antigen testing with results available in 15 minutes, sent via text or email.
Testing is available Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The offices are located in Park City at 650 Round Valley Dr., in Kamas at 110 N. Main St and at 85 N. 50 East in Coalville.
Appointments are not required.
